YouTube star called ‘MrBeast’ tips $7G in gold at 2 separate North Carolina restaurants: report

A YouTube star named ‘MrBeast’ on Tuesday reportedly tipped staffers at two North Carolina restaurants about $7,000 in gold after ordering two glasses of water.

Staff at The Scullery took to social media to announce the mega-tip and reported that he left the gold bars wrapped in a napkin with a note that read, “$7,000 in gold, ur tip,” The News & Observer reported. He also stopped at Sup Dogs in Greenville, the report said.

This is not the first time the social media star stunned a wait staff. He left a similar tip back in October.

Social media applauded the gesture. One person commented on The Scullery’s Facebook page, “Why did I quit?!!!!” Another poster asked if ‘MrBeast’ could help with her daughter’s out-of-state tuition.