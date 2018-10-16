YouTube down for more than an hour, cause unknown

YouTube was temporarily down Tuesday and restored after about an hour and the company said it is investigating the cause.

Users began noticing service disruptions to the website and apps around 9:20 p.m. ET. Those trying to access videos or upload content were greeted with an error message.

Youtube TV and YouTube Music were affected by the outage, the Verge reported.

At 11 p.m., the Google-owned stemming site tweeted "We're back!" and "if you continue to experience issues, please let us know."

YouTube did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.