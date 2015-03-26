Expand / Collapse search
Yacht Steve Jobs commissioned before his death can't set sail due to payment dispute

AMSTERDAM – The sleek, white superyacht Apple founder Steve Jobs commissioned before his death cannot leave the Netherlands just yet due to a payment dispute.

Jobs collaborated on designing the 256-foot all-aluminum "Venus," which has a minimalist aesthetic, with French product designer Philippe Starck. Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported Friday that Starck hired a debt collection agency and got a summary legal order to keep the boat from leaving.

Port of Amsterdam spokesman Jeroen Ranzijn confirmed the boat has been in the harbor since Dec. 8, and won't leave until the civil dispute is resolved — possibly later Friday.

According to the paper, Starck had only been paid €6 million ($7.9 million) by Job's heirs, but believed he was owed €9 million. The boat cost €105 million.