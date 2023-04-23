Woman turns to ChatGPT after landlord tries to hike rent despite broken washing machines

A New York City woman said she successfully used OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to get appliances in her apartment building fixed after her landlord tried to increase her rent.

"It was the audacity to increase the rent, seemingly in retaliation after I filed a complaint and request for a rent decrease on the basis of decreased building-wide services," the woman, identified as "Svetlana," told SWNS Media.

Svetlana said washers and dryers in her building had not worked for more than two years and that she received a message in February that said her rent would increase by 0.4%, from $1,389 to $1,395. She received the notice days after filing a request for a rent decrease over the defunct laundry machines.

She said she turned to the wildly popular chatbot ChatGPT to help draft a letter to lower the rent. The bot is able to simulate human-like conversations with users based on prompts it is given, and it has the fastest growing user base with 100 million monthly active users in January.

"It took a couple of attempts to get it perfect," Svetlana told SWNS. "I prompted ChatGPT to add more legalese."

ChatGPT was able to draft a letter that cited New York rent stabilization code and argued that the rent increase was retaliatory because Svetlana had requested a rent decrease.

"That's the beauty of ChatGPT – the ability to collaborate, bounce ideas, put thoughts into a cohesive piece of writing," said Svetlana, 28.

"It's like a super-smart, objective, real-time sounding board."

She said the laundry machines were fixed in the same month during which she sent the AI-generated letter to her landlord.

"I never received an official response from my landlord. There was a sign posted in my building announcing that the laundry rooms were back in service," she added.

Svetlana told the outlet that she works as an executive assistant and uses ChatGPT in a professional capacity, and after the success she found with her landlord, she’s considering using the chatbot for other legal issues.

"I've thought about issuing a scary legal letter to my neighbors who frequently chain-smoke indoors," she said.

"It's definitely reinforced my faith in … what feels to be [the] limitless future of AI," Svetlana added.

Similarly, in the U.K. earlier this year, a college student said she was able to use ChatGPT to draft a letter that helped her get out of a parking ticket.