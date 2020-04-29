Which browser is best? Comparing Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, and Tor

Your browser can go a long way in keeping you safe. It’s also vital to stay informed on the latest hacks and scams so you know what to avoid. Tap or click to see fake delivery notices from FedEx, UPS and DLH that are spreading right now.

The popular choice: Google Chrome

Google Chrome continues to dominate the world of browsers. As of March, Chrome held a dominating 63.77% of market share, according to Statista . The next biggest browser, Safari, comes in at 18.38%.

Chrome is a safe, speedy browser compatible with nearly every website on the internet — and it delivers when it comes to security. Phishing protection is enabled by default and you’ll be informed automatically if a password saved in the browser is used elsewhere — part of a built-in feature called “Password Checkup.”

Chrome ranks high on the convenience factor, too. You can search Google right from the address bar and sign in to Chrome across your devices to get access to your tabs and search history.

Chrome also has extensions for just about anything — from document signing to coupon hunting.

So, what’s the catch? Chrome is a notorious resource hog, and it can drastically slow down your computer if you have too many tabs open. Tap or click here to see how much Chrome slows down your PC.

And the perks of having your Google account connected to your browser can quickly turn into a privacy nightmare. If you’re uncomfortable with your browser knowing your searching and spending behaviors, Chrome may not be the best choice for you.

The choice for safety: Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla is greatly appreciated by fans and security researchers for its dedication to user privacy.

Firefox automatically blocks third-party cookies by default and has a feature that will automatically notify you if you visit a website that’s been hit by a data breach.

If you hate those ads that follow you around the internet, enable Firefox’s Private Browsing mode. It blocks website tracking, which limits the info advertisers have on you.

When it comes to speed, Firefox uses less CPU than Chrome on average and is capable of loading some websites faster. Firefox has its own library of extensions, too.

But not all users like Firefox’s design and interface, which isn’t as streamlined as Chrome. Still, if you’re looking for speed and safety, Firefox is one of the best options out there.

The default choices: Apple Safari and Microsoft Edge

I say “default” because these browsers come bundled with new computers. This saves you the trouble of having to download anything extra, and they’re ready to use right out of the box.

Neither one has glaring drawbacks, but they tend to lack some of the security features and extensions found in browsers like Firefox and Chrome. But performance-wise, both Edge and Safari trounce their competition.

Both are extremely lightweight on your system’s resources. While Chrome can account for more than 50% of CPU usage, Safari can run as low as 5 to 10%. Edge fares even better, running as low as 3 to 5% CPU usage.

How are they so efficient? Both are optimized to work with your computer just like any of the default software.

Honorable mention: Tor Browser

Tor Browser is one of the best anonymous web browsers out there. It’s so reliable, in fact, that people living under repressive governments have used it to break through censorship.

Case in point, you can install the browser on a flash drive and boot it up on any public computer for safe, private browsing.

Tor Browser runs on a modified version of the Firefox platform, so you’ll find many of the features that make Firefox great. It lacks Firefox’s archive of extensions and extras, though.

Tor delivers in terms of privacy. It works by routing your internet traffic through anonymous servers in different parts of the world, which makes it difficult for ad trackers, search engines and even governments to track who you are and what you’re doing.

On the flip side, this connection method can cause some web pages and file types to not load properly. This isn’t a consistent issue, and it depends on the particular servers your connection is routing through.

By default, this is a randomized process.

Still, if you’re looking for the safest, most private way to browse the net, Tor might be your go-to. Just don’t expect every website out there to play nice with your browser.

Dishonorable mention: Internet Explorer

Are you reading this article using Internet Explorer? If so, congratulations on your computer making it this far. The software is so old that Microsoft is no longer supporting it, which makes using IE an absolute minefield for malware.

If you’ve ever seen a cringe-worthy image of a web browser covered in “toolbars,” advertisements and pop-ups, it’s probably Internet Explorer.

Both Chrome and Firefox have versions you can download that will work on PCs running Windows 8 or older. If you haven’t already, do yourself a favor and make the switch. You’ll be glad you did.

Which browser is the best overall?

Your decision should really come down to two factors: How much you use the internet and how much you value privacy.

Each of these browsers is solid in their own right, with differences in performance and design. Privacy options for each browser should not be ignored, though.

If you’re looking for the most well-rounded browser, Chrome is a solid choice. Make sure your system is powerful enough to handle its resource demands.

If you care more about safety and privacy, Firefox is your best bet. It also won’t slow your computer down or hog memory from other programs while you browse the web.

If you’re looking to stay anonymous on the internet, Tor gives you many of the benefits of Firefox with some additional layers of protection. But don’t expect every single website on the internet to work exactly the same as on other browsers.

Or stick with the default browsers if you’re not looking for all the extras and endless extensions. Apple’s Safari is still a solid choice on Macs and MacBooks. And the redesigned Edge browser on Windows PC’s is actually useful and pretty secure. Believe me, it’s not the Internet Explorer of the old days.

