Where to buy an NES Classic

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition is a wonderful blast of nostalgia that comes packed with 30 classic games, but getting your hands on one is harder than beating Mega Man 2 in one sitting.

The $60 retro console has launched in very limited quantities, so you'll have to have fast fingers or pay close attention to when your local store is getting some in stock in order to secure your own.

Latest Update (Jan. 25): The NES Classic will be back in stock at GameStop U.S. stores this week, starting Jan. 25. According to GameSpot, there will be a "limited number of units," and only one system per customer will be sold.

Nintendo fans in the New York City area should keep tabs on the official Twitter account of the company's flagship NYC store, which occasionally gets small quantities of the system in stock. If you want to take a shot at getting an NES Classic in person, you can try getting in touch with your local GameStop, Target or Best Buy about availability. All three stores sold the NES Classic on release day, but were wiped out almost instantly. The three shops each have listings for the NES Classic on their websites, but it's listed as currently unavailable across the board.

So what other options are there? You can always go the eBay route, but people are already selling the system for upwards of $500 there. Your best bet is to stay tuned for official availability announcements from Nintendo as well as from your retailer of choice.

The NES Classic Edition is a miniature recreation of Nintendo's first-ever games console that comes pre-loaded with 30 games, including The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Castlevania and the Super Mario Bros. series. It connects to your TV via HDMI, and includes a new version of the classic NES controller that will also work on a Wii U (just be warned, the controller has a comically short cable).

While the NES Classic is a hot product, the Big N will soon have a brand-new game console: the Nintendo Switch . Launching March 3 for $299, the Switch is a hybrid system that works both on your TV and on the go. Unfortunately, figuring out where to buy a Nintendo Switch has been just as difficult as tracking down an NES Classic.