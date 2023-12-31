What’s next for tech in 2024?

Have you ever wondered what the future will look like? Well, you don’t have to wait too long, because 2024 is going to be a year full of amazing innovations that will blow your mind. Here are seven emerging trends and innovations in tech that will no doubt transform our lives over the next year.

1) Artificial Intelligence continues to revolutionize our lives

AI is everywhere, from our daily gadgets like smartphones and smart speakers, to our smart homes that can adjust the temperature, lighting, and security according to our preferences. But AI is not just making our lives more convenient and comfortable, it’s also set to revolutionize healthcare and other industries with some groundbreaking innovations.

Neuralink's revolutionary wireless device

One of the most anticipated and ambitious projects in this field of AI is Neuralink , a brain-computer interface company founded by Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX. Neuralink aims to create a wireless device that can be implanted in the brain and connect it to a computer or a smartphone, allowing users to control devices, access information, and communicate with others just by thinking. Imagine controlling prosthetic limbs or enhancing cognitive abilities just by thinking.

Keep an eye on Kernel

Neuralink is not the only company working on brain-computer interfaces. Other ones to keep an eye on are Kernel, a neurotech company, which is creating a "mind-reading" helmet that uses sensors and lasers to gain information about the brain’s activity, blood oxygen levels, and more. By collecting detailed data on how the brain works and behaves, the hope is it could lead to new insights and breakthroughs in mental health, aging, cognition, and other aspects of brain health.

Meta bets on AI and the Metaverse

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, is leading the way with its two long-term bets on the future: AI and the metaverse. These two technologies are not only advancing rapidly, but also converging to create new possibilities for human interaction and creativity.

AI is becoming more accessible and powerful than ever, thanks to Meta’s open-source models like Llama and Llama 2, which have been adopted and improved by millions of developers around the world. AI is also becoming more integrated into the products we use every day, such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, where you can generate images, chat with assistants, write better, and edit photos with ease.

The metaverse is also taking shape, with Meta’s Reality Labs developing new devices and platforms that enable immersive and social experiences in virtual and augmented reality. The Ray-Ban Meta glasses were the first step towards a future where AI can see the world from our perspective and help us navigate it.

The Meta AI assistant is a new kind of companion that will be launched in 2024. It can understand and respond to your voice, vision, and gestures. Since Meta is trying to play catch-up with ChatGPT, it hired a couple dozen big-name celebrities to be the look and voice of Meta’s new AI voice assistant. The celebs will embody the AI and play them.

2) Augmented reality is taking us to new dimensions

Augmented reality, or AR, is the technology that overlays digital information and images on the real world, creating a mixed reality experience. AR is taking us to new dimensions, as companies like Apple, Meta, Snapchat, and Niantic are creating immersive and engaging experiences that enhance our perception and interaction with the world. But don't think AR is just for gaming and entertainment, it’s also for education and learning. AR can make learning more fun and interactive, as it can bring subjects and concepts to life.

Augmented reality is bringing shopping to you

Another domain where AR is making a big impact is shopping. AR can help you make better and more informed decisions, as it can let you try on products, see how they look or fit, and compare different options. Amazon and Walmart are already leveraging AR to provide immersive shopping experiences with its virtual try-on feature. AR is reshaping our world, and we can expect to see more innovation and adoption in 2024 and beyond.

3) Expect advances in bioprinting artificial tissue and organs

Another exciting innovation in healthcare is bioprinting, which is the use of 3D printing to create artificial tissue and organs. Bioprinting could potentially solve the problem of organ shortage and transplant rejection, as well as enable personalized medicine and drug testing. Bioprinting is still in its early stages, but some companies and researchers like those at MIT have already made some impressive progress. AI is truly changing medicine as we know it, and we can expect to see more breakthroughs and applications in 2024 and beyond.

4) Autonomous electric taxi service becomes available

One of the most anticipated technologies in 2024 is the autonomous electric taxi service by Zoox , a subsidiary of Amazon. Their tag line is, "Built for riders - not for drivers." Zoox has been developing and testing its self-driving vehicles in various cities since 2020, and plans to launch its service in 2024.

Zoox’s vehicles are designed to navigate complex urban environments with four-wheel steering, bidirectional driving, and a spacious cabin that can fit four passengers. Zoox’s taxis can be booked through an app or a kiosk, and offer a flat rate per mile. Zoox aims to provide a safer, more efficient, and more comfortable alternative to conventional taxis, and to reduce traffic and pollution.

5) More drone delivery services in the sky

The year 2024 is expected to witness significant growth in the use of drone delivery services , especially in urban areas where traffic congestion and pollution are major challenges. Drone delivery services offer a fast, convenient, and eco-friendly way of transporting goods and services to customers, reducing the need for road vehicles and human labor.

One of the leading companies in this field is Amazon, which added a third U.S. city that will soon have the option to get their packages delivered by a drone beginning in late 2024. The company's Prime Air has been using drones to safely deliver packages weighing up to five pounds in one hour or less, for almost a year. Prime Air is also unveiling the new MK30 drone design, which the company claims is quieter, smaller, and lighter than previous models.

6) More 3D-printed houses will go up

Forget about hiring an old-fashioned contractor to build your next home. Imagine having a house built by a 3D printer. More and more of these houses are going to be going up in 2024 as a cost-effective and eco-friendly way of constructing houses.

A company called ICON is a leader in 3D printing technology for construction, with a mission to revolutionize the way we build and live. They have developed a robotic system that can print an entire house layer by layer, using a durable material called Lavacrete, which is a type of concrete that can withstand extreme weather conditions and natural disasters while also reducing waste and emissions. ICON has already printed several houses around the world, including the first 3D-printed community in Austin, Texas. ICON’s vision is to make 3D printing accessible to everyone and to create homes that are beautiful, functional, and resilient.

7) Increase in electric cars and car-sharing

2024 is going to be an exciting one for electric vehicles. According to some experts, electric vehicles (EVs) will account for more than 40% of new car sales in the US by 2024, thanks to the increasing affordability, performance, and environmental benefits of EVs. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Kia Niro, an all-American Ford F-150 Lightning, a futuristic Tesla Cybertruck, a lavish Rolls-Royce Spectre, or a sleek Hyundai IONIQ 6, there’s an EV for everyone.

Car sharing is also expected to grow significantly in 2024, as more people opt for convenient and cost-effective transportation solutions. Some of the leading car-sharing platforms, such as Zipcar, Turo, and Getaround, will offer more options for EV rentals, as well as innovative features such as peer-to-peer sharing, autonomous driving, and smart charging. With electric cars and car sharing, the future of transportation looks bright and green in 2024.

Kurt's key takeaways

As we look ahead to 2024 and beyond, it's clear that the world of technology is poised for exciting transformations. Artificial Intelligence, augmented reality, bioprinting, autonomous electric taxis, drone delivery services, 3D printed houses, and electric cars are all shaping a future that promises greater convenience, sustainability, and innovation. These advancements are not just changing industries; they're revolutionizing the way we live, work, and interact with the world. So, fasten your seatbelts, because the journey into the future of tech is bound to have some bumps in the road.

