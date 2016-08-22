UK military bases could suffer surge in visits by 'Pokemon Go' fanatics

An urgent briefing was issued to all sites after it was reported the game’s digital characters had been reported at locations inside secure military establishments.

Senior officers fear fans of the game could try to break into the bases to hunt the game’s 142 virtual monsters.

In “Pokemon Go” fans use mobile devices to capture the characters, which appear on screen as if they were in the location with the player.

The briefing said security chiefs had “received reports that some Pokemon characters have been located within MoD [Ministry of Defence] establishments”.

