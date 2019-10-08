Twitter lets 'Die Trump' trend in Turkey, then apologizes

Twitter apologized on Monday after allowing a phrase that roughly translates to mean "Die Trump" briefly trend in Turkey.

"Malvolursun Trump" began trending in the Middle Eastern nation after President Trump tweeted a threat that he would destroy Turkey's economy if the country did anything "off limits" in Syria once U.S. soldiers withdraw from the area, according to Breitbart News.

The platform, which is led by Jack Dorsey, has come under fire from Democrats who claim it should do more to police hate speech and violent threats, and from Republicans, who claim it is biased against conservatives.

A leader of Turkey's liberal Patriotic Party responded to Trump, tweeting: "Mr. Trump you can destroy only USA" -- along with the hashtag #MahvolursunTrump, which apparently started the trend on the platform.

Twitter aplogized for its "mistake" in a statement shared with Fox News via email on Tuesday.

“This phrase should not have appeared in trends, and we’re sorry for this mistake. At times, we do prevent certain content from trending and we have done so with this trend," the Twitter spokesperson said.