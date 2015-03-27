Trio Charged with Hacking Comcast Website

PHILADELPHIA — Federal prosecutors have charged three men with diverting traffic from the Web site of Philadelphia-based telecommunications provider Comcast Corp.

Authorities on Thursday charged a 19-year-old from Newark, Del., a 20-year-old from Tumwater, Wash., and a 27-year-old from Kalamazoo, Mich. The men are accused of conspiring to disrupt service of Comcast's consumer site, comcast.net.

The site features news, sports and entertainment stories and has sections for shopping, games and dating. It also has links to Comcast's customer support for its cable television, Internet and telephone services.

Investigators say the men on May 28, 2008, redirected traffic to a site they controlled, costing Comcast $128,000.

A spokeswoman for prosecutors says the men are expected to have court appearances next week in their respective states.

Telephone numbers for the men are unlisted or can't be located.