Top 10 weirdest tech innovations of 2023

If you are looking for some weird and, in some cases, bizarre tech that will blow your mind, you have come to the right place. We've compiled some of the most fascinating and futuristic gadgets that have wowed us over the past year. From a hamster ball robot that can fly and crawl, to a pair of jeans that can protect you from motorcycle accidents to an AI-powered wearable gadget, these are some of the 10 coolest and craziest things you will ever see.

The latest sensation in robotics is the Hybrid Mobility Robot (HMR) from Revolute Robotics . It’s a flying, crawling, autonomous robot that resembles a hamster ball. Picture a spherical cage that can move on its own omnidirectional path, effortlessly rolling across the ground. But that’s not all. When it encounters an obstacle or a steep incline, it takes flight, literally soaring over the impediment. How does it achieve this? Two gyroscopic gimbal rings inside the cage allow the robot to maintain balance and navigate in any direction.

Watch it fly

The Humane Ai Pin was first revealed at the TED conference in April 2023, where co-founder Imran Chaudhri, a former Apple honcho, demonstrated some of its features, such as making phone calls, getting daily summaries, scanning food items, and projecting a green screen. The device made another appearance at the Paris Fashion Week in September 2023, where it was worn by supermodel Naomi Campbell and other models during the Coperni Spring 2024 runway show. With her legendary status in the fashion realm, Campbell didn't just bring the glam but also underscored how fashion-forward this wearable tech can be.

See it in action

The Swedish company Mo'cycle is behind the world's first pair of airbag jeans. Mo'cycle pants can inflate upon impact, softening the blow of a motorcycle collision. According to Mo'cycle, the jeans are just as comfortable as any regular pair of pants but are instead made with water-repellent, breathable, and abrasion-resistant fabric. The pants' airbag is invisible until its deployment is triggered through a fall. The airbags eventually deflate, allowing the pants to return to their normal size. Since the pants can only activate from a force of about 88 pounds, there is no need to worry about embarrassing public incidents. What's neat, the pants are entirely reusable. Through replaceable CO2 cartridges, the pants can remain practical and fashionable at the same time.

Watch them inflate

A futuristic underwater jetpack is here to change your underwater exploration game. We've seen underwater propulsion systems, but none quite like the CudaJet. It is a jet-propulsion device that allows you to fly underwater with unparalleled freedom, weightlessness, and agility. It has a patented propulsion system that delivers a 3:1 kg power-to-weight ratio, a unique harness design that provides strength and comfort, and a compact and ergonomic controller that gives you smooth and precise control. It is also easy to use, maintain, and store.

Watch it fly underwater

Somatic’s autonomous toilet-cleaning robot aims to improve the hygiene and efficiency of public restrooms. The robot can navigate the restroom, identify the toilets, and perform cleaning tasks such as scrubbing, disinfecting, and drying. The robot is equipped with sensors, cameras, and a water tank, and can be controlled remotely via a mobile app. The product is designed to reduce the workload and exposure of human janitors and to provide a better experience for those who use public restrooms.

Watch it clean

Some companies are incorporating AI security guards to keep their businesses safe. Leading the charge to populate these office buildings is Cobalt Robotics, a company that specializes in "artificial intelligence and robotic automation to handle mundane, important tasks..." Some of these tasks include things like patrolling office buildings for broken fire alarms, suspicious activity, and checking in visitors. The main reason that a lot of office buildings are beginning to use these robots over human beings is that it saves them a ton of money – roughly $79,000 per year, according to a report from Forrester Research . Although they can work longer hours and do multiple tasks, I don't know that I would trust this machine with any kind of weaponry in case of a malfunction.

Watch it patrol

Allow me to introduce the Jetson ONE – a personal recreation air vehicle aimed at bringing short air travel to the masses. This sleek, 190-pound vehicle is like no other. It’s got eight propellers powered by eight electric motors and eight swappable batteries. It’s kind of like a massive drone, but in this case, you sit right in the middle of the lightweight aluminum space frame and a carbon-Kevlar composite body, ready to take to the skies. On a full battery, you can travel for 20 minutes at a top speed of 63 miles per hour and soar up to an altitude of 1,500 feet. It includes safety features like a "virtual cushion" for smoother landings.

Watch it fly

A Nebraska man has gotten a brand-new prosthetic finger, all from 3D printing. To give some background, Nebraska native Adam Cutshall was building a mini golf course for his son about 20 years ago at their home. Unfortunately, Adam was using the power tools while intoxicated and ended up cutting off his pinky finger. Adam had attempted to get a prosthetic for his finger multiple times over the years; however, the cost could be as high as $20,000, and he was never able to get insurance coverage.

That's when Adam found New York City-based artist, photographer, and IT engineer Paul Hodara through a Reddit post asking for any skilled users in 3D printing. After hearing Adam's story, Paul was kind enough to offer to make Adam a prosthetic finger via 3D printing, all free of charge.

Watch it in action

OpenAI, the cutting-edge artificial intelligence research organization behind the all-mighty and extremely popular ChatGPT, has made a chilling breakthrough with its latest project. In a partnership with a robotics company, Figure, the two tech powerhouses have joined forces to create an extremely creepy robot that might one day do all your chores for you.

Imagine a world where robots can learn complex tasks by observing humans. A bit eerie, right? Well, that's precisely the kind of technology that OpenAI has programmed within this robot. It's a neural network designed to understand and replicate human movements, taking robotics to a whole new level.

Watch how it works

Phill, the massage robot is not just another piece of tech. It's the world's first AI-powered massage robot, promising an unparalleled massage experience tailored to individual needs and preferences. Its main selling point is quite remarkable. It is designed to reside right next to your bed, merging the best of design and functionality. Imagine plopping yourself onto your bed and setting Phill to a Thai back massage. Am I dreaming?

Watch it massage

Kurt's key takeaways

These inventions show how far human creativity and innovation can go, and how technology can enhance our lives in unexpected ways. Whether it’s flying in the water, cleaning the toilets, or wearing a screenless AI device, these gadgets are sure to make you say "Wow" and "What?"

