Tinder required to provide user data to Russian government: report

The Russian government on Monday reportedly announced that the dating app Tinder is required to release user data to state intelligence agencies in an effort to control online activity.

Tinder was included on a new list from the Russian Communications Oversight Agency of online services operating in Russia that are required to provide the data for Russian authorities, The Associated Press reported.

The country's communications regulator said that Tinder shared information about the dating app with the government and is now expected to cooperate with the FSB, Russia's primary security agency.

Russia has adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years tightening control over online activity. Among other things, Internet companies are required to store six months’ worth of user data and be ready to hand them over to authorities.

Last year, Russian authorities issued an order banning Telegram, a messaging app, after the company refused to provide its user data to the government.

Tinder did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.