Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Apps
Published

Tinder required to provide user data to Russian government: report

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
New app matches dogs in local shelters with folks looking to give a pooch a new homeVideo

New app matches dogs in local shelters with folks looking to give a pooch a new home

Creators of the GetPet app came up with the idea after seeing a stray dog on the street.

The Russian government on Monday reportedly announced that the dating app Tinder is required to release user data to state intelligence agencies in an effort to control online activity.

Tinder was included on a new list from the Russian Communications Oversight Agency of online services operating in Russia that are required to provide the data for Russian authorities, The Associated Press reported.

NEW APP TRACKS THE TRACKERS ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

The country's communications regulator said that Tinder shared information about the dating app with the government and is now expected to cooperate with the FSB, Russia's primary security agency.

Russia has adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years tightening control over online activity. Among other things, Internet companies are required to store six months’ worth of user data and be ready to hand them over to authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, Russian authorities issued an order banning Telegram, a messaging app, after the company refused to provide its user data to the government.

Tinder did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.