'Madden 20' predicts close Kansas City Chiefs victory over 49ers

If "Madden NFL 20" is any indication, the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl, beating the San Francisco 49ers in close fashion.

A simulation was run on "Madden 20," named after the legendary coach and broadcaster, and predicted that the Chiefs would triumph over the 49ers 35-31. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was predicted to win the MVP, throwing for 392 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, according to Forbes.

The video game, which has become a staple of NFL culture as much as the actual games themselves, also predicted that Chiefs TE Travis Kelce would catch 10 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown.

EA, which makes the game, posted a video to YouTube explaining the outcome.

In defeat, 49ers QB Jimmy Garropolo is predicted to throw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, Forbes added.

Since 2004, EA Sports has run a simulation of the game using "Madden," with mixed success. Of the past 16 games, 10 have been accurately predicted by the simulation, but it has gotten three of the last four games incorrect.

In 2015, the video game got the winner and the final score right, predicting the Patriots would outlast the Seattle Seahawks 28-24. But in 2016, the game forecast the Carolina Panthers to beat the Denver Broncos, which did not happen.

For 2017, "Madden" again correctly predicted the Patriots would beat the Atlanta Falcons, but in 2018, it forecast a Patriots win over the Philadelphia Eagles, which proved incorrect. In 2019, it predicted the Los Angeles Rams would topple the New England Patriots 30-27.

The Patriots won the game by a score of 13-3.

