Stormy Daniels' Twitter handle briefly vanishes

On Thursday, just a day after adult film star Stormy Daniels made headlines by lashing out at onetime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen on Twitter for postponing his appearance before Congress, her Twitter handle vanished for a short period of time.

Daniels tweeted a profanity-laden message on Wednesday calling Cohen out after his lawyer, Lanny Davis, claimed his client was threatened by President Trump and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

STORMY DANIELS ORDERED TO PAY PRESIDENT TRUMP $292G IN LEGAL FEES

“Are you f------ serious, Mikey?! What about MY family?,” she tweeted. “You gave zero s---- about my baby. In all serious though, this is WHY you shouldn't back down! This is your chance to be a hero! I'll loan you some of my balls, hold your hand, or whatever else you need to do the right thing.”

But a search of her account on Thursday turned up a “that page doesn’t exist!” message.

A while later, shortly after 5 p.m. ET, though, she was back on Twitter and had a message for her followers: "I did not get suspended. Sorry haters! Hahaha!"

What happened to the account remained unclear at the time of this story's publication. Twitter did not immediately answer Fox News’ request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daniels became a key figure during the 2016 presidential election after Cohen allegedly arranged to pay her $130,000 in hush money for her silence about an alleged affair years ago with Trump.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.