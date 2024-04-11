Stairs are no obstacle for this robot vacuum and mop cleaner

The Ascender robot vacuum and mop cleaner tackles stairs, edges and corners for marathon cleaning sessions.

Are you tired of lugging heavy vacuums up and down the stairs? Do you wish a robot could help you clean every corner of your home, including those pesky stairs? Well, now there is.

Meet Migo Robotics' Ascender, the world's first robot vacuum and mop cleaner with stair-climbing capability. You heard right – stairs.

Stair climbing & stair cleaning

Ascender isn't just another robot vacuum; it's a game-changer. With the ability to climb stairs of different heights up to 8.7 inches, Ascender navigates over stairs, obstacles and floor levels to clean your entire house hands-free. Plus, it can clean various types of stairs, ensuring no nook or cranny is left untouched.

Cleaning stairs, but also every edge and corner

Ascender's square-shaped body with motorized omnidirectional wheels ensures optimal cleaning of every edge and corner. Equipped with ultra-strong suction power and versatile brushes, Ascender deeply cleans various surfaces, from floors to carpets, picking up even the tiniest particles.

How does the moping aspect of Ascender perform?

Forget about manual mopping. Ascender will have you saying goodbye to your handheld mop. With 17N downward pressure and high-speed scrubbing, it surpasses handheld floor scrubbers. It automatically detects the ground material and adjusts the mop accordingly, ensuring a thorough cleaning every time.

Large battery capacity for cleaning marathons

Featuring a 12000mAh battery, Ascender can sweep, mop and climb a grade slope of up to 5,380 square feet on a single charge. Say goodbye to interrupted cleaning sessions and hello to true hands-free cleaning.

Top-tier hardware and software on board

At the core of Ascender lies advanced hardware and software, including an HD camera, LiDAR and ToF sensors, which ensure navigational accuracy. With its powerful Al algorithms seamlessly integrated, Ascender avoids obstacles and plans efficient cleaning routes.

Smart app for full control at your fingertips

With the Ascender app, you can control your robot vacuum from anywhere, set cleaning schedules and even designate no-go zones. Ascender seamlessly integrates into smart home systems, offering convenience and flexibility.

All-in-one robot dock

Experience truly hands-free cleaning with Ascender's all-in-one dock. No more manual emptying or cleaning of the robot – Ascender takes care of everything.

How do I buy an Ascender robot?

Currently, the Ascender is a Kickstarter project. The company tells us that it will start mass production very soon and aims to start shipping in June or July. You can choose from Ethereal White, Moon Grey or Titanium Black. At the time of publishing, the price per robot was $849.00. According to the Ascender's Kickstarter site, this project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Kurt's key takeaways

Say goodbye to the hassle of multi-floor cleaning with the Ascender. With its revolutionary features, including stair-climbing capability, smart navigation and cleaning performance, Ascender is more than just a cleaner – it's a lifestyle upgrade for your home. Say hello to effortless, hands-free cleaning and reclaim your time for the things that matter most.

Would you consider having one of these robots in your home? Are we becoming a lazy society where we let technology do everything for us? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

