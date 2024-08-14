Speed up your hot spot with these tips to significantly improve your connection

Are you tired of sluggish hot spot speeds? You're not alone in this digital dilemma, as many people rely on mobile hot spots for their internet needs. Ben recently reached out with this frustrating situation:

"I don't have hardwired Wi-Fi in my house. I use my phone's hotspot (sic) when I need to use my laptop. The whole Wi-Fi process is always very slow. I have even changed laptops twice, and the process is always slow. I have even changed phone carriers (not for this reason), and it's the same thing. Do you have any suggestions?"

Ben, I feel your pain. Slow internet is incredibly frustrating, especially when you're relying on a hot spot for all your online needs. Let’s break down some solutions to get your hot spot humming along.

The cell signal struggle is real

First things first, your hot spot is only as good as your cell signal. Since hot spots rely on cellular data, a weak signal means slow speeds. Here are some quick fixes:

Find the sweet spot: Move to an area with better reception, ideally near a window or upstairs.

Elevate your phone: Get it off the ground and away from obstructions.

Consider a signal booster: These devices can amplify your cellular signal, giving your hot spot a much-needed boost.

Tech tweaks for faster speeds

Now, let's look at some settings and optimizations:

1) Use the 5G frequency band

If your phone supports it, use the 5G frequency band for zippier connections.

For iPhone

Open the Settings app

Tap Cellular

Choose Cellular Data Options

Tap Voice & Data

Select 5G On for faster speeds or 5G Auto for balance between speed and battery life

For Android:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open the Settings app

Tap Connections

Select Mobile networks

Tap Network mod e (or Preferred network type , depending on your device)

e (or , depending on your device) Choose 5G or a similar option that includes 5G

If you don't see the exact options listed, your device might have slightly different terminology or menu structures.

2) Turn off battery-saving mode

If you have turned it on, turn off the battery-saving mode because it intentionally lowers your phone’s performance, including hot spot performance.

For iPhone:

Open the Settings app

app Scroll down and tap Battery

Toggle off Low Power Mode

For Android:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open the Settings app

app Click Battery and Device Care

Tap Battery

Toggle off Battery Saver or Power Saving Mode

3) Stay close to the hot spot

Keep your laptop near your phone when using the hot spot to ensure a strong connection. Your hot spot isn't a long-distance runner, so stay within about five feet for the best connection.

4) Update your phone and devices

Keeping your devices up to date can improve their performance.

For iPhone:

Open the Settings app

app Tap General

Select Software Update

Your phone will check for updates.

If an update is available, click Update Now or Update Tonight

or Enter your passcode if you have one set

For Android:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open the Settings app

app Scroll down and tap System or Software update

or Select System Update or Download and install, depending on your device

5. Restart your phone and devices

Sometimes, a simple restart of both devices can work wonders in improving your hot spot speeds.

For iPhone:

Press and hold the Side button and either Volume button until the slider appears.

and either until the slider appears. Drag the slider to turn off your iPhone.

to turn off your iPhone. After the device turns off, press and hold the Side button again until you see the Apple logo.

For Android:

Press and hold the Power button

Tap Restart or Reboot

Clear the digital clutter

Your phone might be working overtime on other tasks, slowing down your hot spot. To clear digital clutter on your iPhone and Android device, follow these steps:

Close background apps while using your hot spot

iPhone:

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause in the middle

and pause in the middle Swipe left or right to find the app you want to close

to find the app you want to close Swipe up on the app's preview to close it

Android:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Tap the Recent Apps button (usually the square icon)

button (usually the square icon) Swipe left or right to find the app you want to close

to find the app you want to close Swipe up on the app to close it

Temporarily disable automatic app updates while using your hot spot

iPhone:

Go to Settings

Click App Store

Toggle off App Updates under Automatic Downloads

Android:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open the Google Play Store

Tap your profile icon

Click Settings

Tap Network preferences

Select Auto-update apps and choose Don't auto-update apps

Disable app refreshes while using your hot spot

iPhone:

Go to Settings

Click General

Tap Background App Refresh

Toggle off Background App Refresh entirely or selectively for specific apps

Android:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Go to Settings

Click Apps & notifications

Tap See all apps

Select the app you want to restrict

you want to restrict Tap Mobile data & Wi-Fi or Data usage

or Toggle off Background data or Allow background data usage

By following these steps, you can reduce the digital clutter on your device and potentially improve your hot spot's performance.

Managing data on iPhone and Android

Check your data situation to make sure you haven't hit your data cap, which can lead to throttled speeds, and while it saves data, ditch data-saving mode as it can also slow down your hot spot. To address data dilemmas on both iPhone and Android devices, follow these steps:

1) Check data usage

iPhone

Go to Settings

Click Cellular and scroll down to view your Cellular data usage for the current period

Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open Settings

Click Network & internet

Tap Mobile network

Click App data usage to review your data usage and see if you are nearing your limit.

2) Disable data-saving mode

iPhone

Navigate to Settings

Click Cellular

Tap Cellular Data Options

Click Data Mode and ensure Low Data Mode is not checked

and ensure is not checked Click Allow More Data on 5G to avoid throttling your hot spot speed

Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Go to Settings

Click Network & internet

Tap Data Saver

Turn off Data Saver to ensure unrestricted access to data

Choosing your connection: Phone hot spot vs. mobile hot spot

When it comes to staying connected on the go, you have options: activating a hot spot on your phone or investing in a separate mobile hot spot device. While many phone plans allow you to use your phone as a hot spot, this depends on your carrier and plan specifics. A dedicated mobile hot spot device can offer better connectivity, support more devices, and preserve your phone's battery life. This can be particularly beneficial for those who travel frequently, work remotely or need a reliable internet connection in areas with spotty Wi-Fi. Check out our top mobile hot spots to find the best in speed, security and convenience for your needs .

Kurt's key takeaways

I hope these tips help you squeeze every last bit of speed out of your hot spot. While these tips should help improve your speeds, it's worth noting that a mobile hot spot might never quite match the consistency and speed of a hardwired connection. If these solutions don't cut it, you might want to explore other internet options available in your area. Some cellular providers offer dedicated home internet services that could provide a more stable connection than a phone hot spot.

