Samsung's big leap in technology with its AI-powered Galaxy S24 series phones

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is here.

This latest rendition in Samsung's Galaxy lines is the company's first foray into the world of mobile artificial intelligence, featuring a ton of advanced intelligence features. It also features an upgraded camera and better battery than previous phones in the Galaxy S line.

We got the chance to test out the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to see just how the phone's new AI features translate in the real world. Let's break it down for you.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications

First and foremost, let's get the technical stuff out of the way. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is big. It boasts a 6.8-inch screen, which is nearly the size of a phablet. That said, it feels really good in your hand and doesn't feel too bulky in your pocket.

Its partly made from recycled steel, which gives the phone some heft that gives you a sense of security in case you drop it. The Corning Gorilla Armor screen also gives you some peace of mind.

Speaking of the screen, the phone features a QHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. In layman's terms, the video looks fantastic. Streaming 4K video was a breeze.

Out of the box, Samsung included the S Pen stylus and a charger. While using a stylus comes with a bit of a learning curve, it does make navigating the phone and using certain features so much easier. It also pops right into the phone, making storage convenient.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera

Samsung has a reputation for having some of the best cameras on the market, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra really outdoes itself. It features five back-facing cameras, ranging from a 10-megapixel telephoto lens to a 200-megapixel-wide camera.

It also features a 100x digital zoom, which does a solid job of capturing things up close despite pixel distortion and noise.

That's all to say, this phone takes super high-quality photos. It has some great depth, and the color quality really pops in your photos.

AI photo editing

If you're like me and struggle to get the perfect shot every time, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with generative AI photo editing. It allows you to select a subject and either move it or erase it from the photo entirely. If you use the S Pen, it's super easy to do. You can also use your finger, but I found using the stylus allowed you to select things more precisely.

However, it's not perfect. While it does a solid job at removing an object, generating a background seems like it's a struggle. In several tests, the area where you removed the object becomes a jumbled mess. And if you missed a part of the object you were trying to remove, cleanup can be a bit of a headache.

That said, this is Samsung's first attempt at a generative AI photo editor. So it's understandable if it's not quite the best on the market just yet.

Incorporating AI while using your phone

One of the big goals of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series seems to be normalizing AI in everyday life. This phone is packed with AI features designed to make tasks more efficient.

Summarize and translate web content with Samsung’s browser

For instance, if you use Samsung's built-in browser, you have the option to summarize and translate articles and web pages. All you have to do is click the AI option and select which option you'd like to use. As you can see below, the summary option sums up an article in just a few bullet points. Again, it's not perfect as it couldn't summarize some articles. Generally speaking, however, it gets the job done.

Chat assist: A smart editor for your messages

The phone also comes with a chat assist. The feature is like having a mini editor in your pocket. It analyzes what you write and shows you ways to say your message in different tones, depending on who you're having a conversation with. If you're using Android Auto, it will automatically summarize messages and even suggest replies to keep you focused on the road.

Samsung Notes: A powerful AI-enhanced note-taking app

The Samsung Notes app also gets a big boost from AI. Not only does it include summarization and translation features, but it also includes options to let AI format your notes, turn them into bullet points, and even transcribe voice recordings with multiple speakers.

How to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is out now. You can purchase a Galaxy S24 for $799, a Galaxy S24+ for $999, and a Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,299. You can get up to $550 off the Galaxy S24, up to $650 off the S24+, and up to $750 off the S24 Ultra with an eligible trade-in on Samsung.com.

Kurt's key takeaways

Using this phone for the past few days has been a great experience. I use an iPhone regularly, but I love to research and test new tech products, and with all the buzz around the Samsung Galaxy S24, I was curious to see how it stacks up. Using Android came with a bit of a learning curve. But after a day and a half, operating the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was easy. The phone is super powerful, and I found myself utilizing some AI tools, especially in the Samsung Notes app.

That said, I would like to see Samsung really perfect the AI photo editing and the summary option in the browser. I'd also like to see AI integration outside of Samsung's native apps — such as exporting the AI tools to Google Chrome and bringing its live translation feature in the phone app to a service like WhatsApp.

Which AI feature of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series are you most interested in or excited about? Let us know in the comments below. Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

