Samsung delays Galaxy Fold rollout amid malfunctions

Samsung is delaying the launch of $1,980 Galaxy Fold device until at least next month, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Originally set to launch on Friday, Samsung will push back the rollout of its much-hyped folding smartphone by several weeks in the wake of numerous device malfunctions in units provided to several product reviewers. A new official release date has not yet been announced.

The report comes hours after Samsung postponed an April 24 China launch event for the Galaxy Fold.

Tech reviewers reported several issues with the review units, including bulges in the OLED screen around the hinge area, and screen malfunctions after some users peeled off a top protective layer of the screen. Samsung said it will make clear to customers not to remove the top layer, which looks like little more than a screen protector.

Samsung has not yet publicly commented on the delayed US launch.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.