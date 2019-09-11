Republican senators slam Facebook for 'censorship' of pro-life content

Four Republican senators blasted Facebook for 'censorship' over the tech giant's recent fact check of pro-life organization Live Action.

In a letter today to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ted Cruz of Texas, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Mike Braun of Indiana condemn the company's "pattern of censorship" and demand that it issue a correction, remove any restrictions placed on Live Action and its founder Lila Rose, as well as submit to a "meaningful" external audit.

Last month, Live Action was told by Facebook that its fact checkers had marked two videos containing the statement "abortion is never medically necessary" as false. The tech giant also said that Live Action, its links and Rose's page would now have reduced distribution and other restrictions because of repeatedly sharing false news.

218 ALLEGED EMAIL SCAMMERS ARRESTED IN GLOBAL CRACKDOWN

One video, titled “The Pro-Life Reply to ‘Abortion Can Be Medically Necessary’,” features neonatologist Dr. Kendra Kolb. The second video, titled "Abortion is NEVER Medically Necessary," features a speech given by Rose.

Live Action and Rose's Facebook page reach more than 3 million followers combined.

The senators' letter questions Facebook's fact checking operation, which is done in partnership with third parties that have been certified by the International Fact-Checking Network, claiming that two of the people involved in the fact check are "biased" against the pro-life group.

According to Live Action, just today Facebook added another violation to the nonprofit group's page and sent an alert to over 2,000 of their followers that their content was "false."

However, on Wednesday afternoon Rose tweeted that Facebook will be updating its fact checking process and removing strikes from the group's accounts.

DID THESE APPS TELL FACEBOOK ABOUT THE LAST TIME YOU HAD SEX?

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If this isn't bias, what is?" the senators wrote, before demanding an audit that allows the company's top executives to be grilled. "The only thing more astonishing than your claim to nonpartisanship is your complete failure to back that claim with proof."

Fox News' James Rogers and Judson Berger contributed to this report.