Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tech
Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

Real-Time Security Cameras Link NYC Subways

By | Associated Press

NEW YORK – About 500 cameras installed in New York City's busiest transit hubs are now feeding real-time images to the NYPD's security network.

The transit cameras installed in Pennsylvania Station, Times Square and Grand Central station will be used to search for suspicious activity and prevent terrorist attacks as well as subway crime.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Monday the cameras provide the police department with better tools to keep transit riders safe.

The latest feeds are part of the NYPD's lower and midtown Manhattan security initiatives. The network of public and private cameras will eventually grow to about 3,000. Police monitor the feeds at the headquarters located near Wall Street.