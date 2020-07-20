Pittsburgh-area company makes drone that can disinfect an entire stadium in 3 hours

Researchers have developed a new coronavirus-era drone that can disinfect an entire sports stadium within three hours.

Aeras Fog Company, which is based in Wexford, Pa., said the machine utilizes electrostatic technology to sanitize large areas by discharging cleaner through its nozzles, which attach to both ground surfaces and underneath seats and other surfaces, like railings. It can spray up to 20 acres per hour.

NBA: NO PLAYERS TESTED FOR CORONAVIRUS IN 'THE BUBBLE' WERE POSITIVE

DR. SIEGEL: 'IMPORTANT NEWS' OF DOUBLE PROTECTION IN EARLY VACCINE STUDIES

“If this wasn’t going to be something that’s going away in a short period of time, there needs to be a solution to get people back to the things they enjoy doing,” Nick Brucker, a cofounder of the company, told CBS 2. He founded the company along with entrepreneurs Justin Melanson and Eric Lloyd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aeras Fog said the drone can be used indoors and out and that any cleaned area can be safely occupied three minutes after it is sprayed. The company recently tested the drone system on Pittsburgh’s Highmark Stadium and expects to have all the required certifications by this fall.