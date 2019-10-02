Photoshop too expensive? Try these 5 free alternatives

While your smartphone is also a great digital camera, its built-in editing software is another story. If you want a professional-grade photo editor, most photographers and graphic designers use Adobe Photoshop. It's been the go-to photo editing program since 1990.

Mastering Photoshop isn’t easy. Click or tap here for some great free interactive Photoshop lessons.

Photoshop is also pricey. It costs anywhere from $10 to $80 a month, depending on which apps and services you use. But what if you could get something just as good for free?

If all you need is a great Photoshop-alternative, though, here are 5 worthy contenders.

1. Just like Photoshop, but free

GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a downloadable, professional-grade photo editor with an extensive Photoshop-like collection of essential editing tools. In addition, GIMP boasts advanced filters and layer masks. Whether you want to add text, erase a background, or add texture to a photo, this no-cost editing software will meet your needs.

What I like

The interface is customizable with plugins

Available for Windows, Mac and Linux

Tutorials are readily available

What I don’t like

Not available for mobile devices

Designed for advanced users

Click or tap here to download GIMP.

2. A web-based winner

The free version of SumoPaint 2.0 allows you to edit photos online and has similar Photoshop tools and features, including a variety of brushes, brush effects and styles, and line tools. SumoPaint’s collection of stickers, filters, and frames is perfect for crafting creative images.

What I like

Easy to use

Web-based (no download necessary)

Handcrafted filters

What I don’t like

● Paid Pro version required for ad-free or offline use

● It is a beta version, so things could break or change

Click or tap here to download SumoPaint.

3. Enhance any image with ease

The Pixlr X editor is a powerful free photo-editing program that has a wide range of special effects such as filters, overlays, borders and stickers to enhance any image.No need to limit yourself to the editor as Pixlr, from Autodesk, is a family of web-based and native mobile image editing apps, including the original Pixlr editor for both Android and iOS.

What I like

Can be used with Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Explorer

Quick fix tools

Mobile app requires little space and memory

Instantly share on social media

What I don’t like

Interface is generic

The program can be slow

Tap or click here to use Pixlr X.

4. Mobile-friendly Photoshop

As a free mobile app, Adobe Photoshop Express will impress. Like the desktop version of Photoshop, this app allows you to manipulate your images in a variety of ways using a variety of tools, including temperature and color correctors. With Photoshop Express, you can overlay images, add text, apply quick fixes, create collages, and more.

What I like

One tap sharing to social media

Add a custom watermark to images

What I don’t like

Requires other apps: Photoshop Fix, Mix and Sketch for additional core editing features such as brushes

Does not use layers

More complex than other editors

Click or tap here to download Adobe Photoshop Express.

5. Great for graphics

Canva is not your typical photo editor. It can be used to design graphics for numerous applications including presentations, branding, social media, blogs, book covers, and more. Canva has a vast library of free and paid customizable elements, templates, and layouts. Editing tools include image cropping and speech and thought bubble creators.

What I like

Drag-and-drop functionality

User-friendly

Send finished project directly to social media

Web-based

What I don’t like

Scant editing tools

Pro version required for basic features (exporting designs with a transparent background)

Can be costly (even though a free version, you may need to purchase elements)

Tap or click here to use Canva.

