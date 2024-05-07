Penguin-inspired robot explores sea using AI

Meet the Quadroin AUV, a bio-inspired aquatic robot making waves in underwater research.

Mimicking penguins' swift and graceful swimming, this autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) is the brainchild of German underwater tech company EvoLogics.

The evolution of the Quadroin

The journey began with the PingGuin, an experimental AUV that showcased its potential back in 2020. Drawing inspiration from Adélie penguins’ locomotion, studied by Dr. Rudolf Bannasch, the Quadroin was born. It’s not just a fleeting idea; the concept dates back to 2009 with the AquaPenguin, developed for Festo.

Diving Deeper: The second-generation Quadroin

Fast-forward to last month, and the unveiling of the second-generation Quadroin has the scientific community buzzing. Designed for broader applications, it boasts advanced instruments like side-scan sonar and dual HD cameras, all illuminated by LED spotlights for those dark underwater adventures.

A powerhouse of technology

Four thrusters propel it to depths of 492 feet and speeds up to 11.5 mph, making the Quadroin a powerhouse. Its lithium-ion battery promises 10 hours of exploration on a six-hour charge, making it a marathon runner of the seas.

Smart navigation meets AI

But it’s not just brawn. There are plenty of brains, too. The Quadroin is equipped with a cutting-edge AI object recognition module and a Nortek Nucleus1000 subsea navigation package, ensuring it knows where it’s going and what it’s looking at.

Autonomy in the abyss

Like its AUV counterparts, the Quadroin follows a preprogrammed path, collecting valuable data about the marine environment.. Once it resurfaces, it can transmit this data via Wi-Fi or satellite, thanks to its multifunctional antenna – complete with a light show to aid retrieval.

Looking ahead: The Quadroin’s bright future

EvoLogics is gearing up for production later this year, with commercial clients already eyeing this sleek, penguin-like innovation.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Quadroin AUV represents a significant step forward in our ability to study and protect our oceans. By harnessing the efficiency of penguin locomotion, EvoLogics has created a tool that can navigate the challenges of underwater exploration, bringing us closer to understanding the mysteries of the deep. As we look to the future, the Quadroin stands as a reminder of the limitless potential of bio-inspired technology.

