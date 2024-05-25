The one simple trick helps keep out cyber creeps on an iPhone

We've all experienced that frustrating moment when we're staring at a login screen, desperately trying to recall a complex password with multiple cases, numbers and symbols.

Forgetting passwords is not only maddening, it can also pose security risks if we resort to easily guessable ones. Thankfully, Apple has a brilliant solution built right into your iPhone that can save you from this predicament — the password autofill feature.

This incredibly smart tool acts as your own personal, secure password manager, storing and automatically filling in your login credentials whenever needed. The best part? Setting it up is a breeze, and using it is even easier. With just one simple trick, you'll never have to worry about forgetting passwords on your iPhone again.

The trick is to take advantage of your iPhone's ability to securely store and autofill passwords across websites and apps, making logging in a breeze. This handy feature remembers your complex credentials and fills them in for you, saving you the hassle of recalling or looking them up.

And don't worry, it's incredibly secure. Your iPhone authenticates with Face ID or Touch ID before autofilling your saved passwords, ensuring that only you can access this sensitive information.

How to activate autofill on your iPhone

Autofill is a convenient feature that saves you time and hassle. To activate autofill on your iPhone, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on ‘Safari’ to open Safari settings.

to open Safari settings. Within Safari settings, tap on ‘Autofill.’

Ensure the ‘Use Contact Info’ toggle is turned on to allow Safari to fill in contact information from your contacts.

How to set up password options

Return to the main Settings menu

menu Tap Passwords

Your iPhone will use Face ID or Touch ID to authenticate

or to authenticate Click Password Options

Next to A utoFill Passwords and Passkeys , toggle it on

, toggle it Now, choose the information you want to be included in AutoFill. This can include passwords saved in your iCloud Keychain, Authenticator, Chrome, Edge, Google, and credit card information.

How to access your saved passwords

To have websites or apps remember your passwords on an iPhone, you can use the built-in password manager. Here are the steps:

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone

on your iPhone Scroll down and tap on Passwords

You may be prompted to use Face ID , Touch ID , or enter your passcode

, , or enter your To see a list of saved passwords, simply scroll down and select a website or app from the list

or from the list Then click on Password, and the password will be displayed

and the password will be displayed You can also ask Siri to show your passwords by saying, "Show my passwords," or ask for a specific one, like, "What is my Hulu password?"

To add a new password, tap the plus (+) icon in the top right corner

in the top right corner Tap New Password

Then, enter the website and login details .

and . You can click where it says Password, and it will offer a Strong Password Suggestion. Click on it to accept the suggestion

Remember, it’s important to use strong, unique passwords for each site and enable two-factor authentication where possible for added security. Also, consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords.

How to autofill passwords on your iPhone

Next, here’s how to get websites to remember your passwords.

On the sign-in screen for the website or app, tap the account name field

Tap the account suggested at the bottom of the screen or near the top of the keyboard.

suggested at the bottom of the screen or near the top of the keyboard. Now, tap the key icon to autofill your password

Then tap an account.

The password is filled in, so to see the password, tap the eye icon.

is filled in, so to see the password, tap the Now, your password is securely autofilled without the website storing it.

Security and privacy

While autofill is incredibly convenient, it’s also secure. Your iPhone uses Face ID or Touch ID to authenticate before filling in your saved information, ensuring that only you can access your personal data.

Kurt's key takeaways

With autofill activated, you can breeze through online forms and checkouts without having to remember every detail. It’s just one of the many ways your iPhone is designed to make everyday tasks a little easier.

In an age where digital convenience often comes at the cost of privacy, how do you balance the benefits of features like iPhone’s autofill with the need for personal security? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

