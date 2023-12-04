No humans needed here: How this robot builds walls all by itself.

Have you ever wondered how much work goes into building a wall, especially one out of boulders? Building a wall out of boulders is no joke, which is why the robot "HEAP" was designed to help take the load off.

Meet HEAP, the robot

HEAP stands for Hydraulic Excavator for an Autonomous Purpose, and it’s a 12-ton Menzi Muck M545 walking excavator modified by a team from the ETH Zurich Research Institute.

Among the modifications were a GNSS global positioning system, a chassis-mounted inertial measurement unit, a control module, LiDAR sensors, and its excavating arm.

How HEAP builds walls using its sensors and algorithms

For its latest project, HEAP scanned a construction site, created a 3D map of it, and then recorded the locations of the multi-ton boulders.

From there, the robot lifted each boulder off the ground and used machine vision technology to estimate its weight and center of gravity, recording its three-dimensional shape.

An algorithm running on HEAP’s control module determined the best location for each boulder to build a stable 20-ft high, 213-ft long dry-stone wall. "Dry-stone" refers to a wall that is made only of stacked stones without any mortar between them.

HEAP proceeded to build such a wall, placing approximately 20 to 30 boulders per building session. According to the researchers, that’s about how many would be delivered in one load if outside rocks were being used.

In fact, one of the main attributes of the experimental system is the fact that it allows locally sourced boulders or other building materials to be used, so energy doesn’t have to be wasted bringing them in from other locations.

A paper on the study was recently published in the journal Science Robotics.

Why is this project important?

The researchers say that their project demonstrates the potential of autonomous robots to perform complex tasks in challenging environments, such as construction sites, where human workers may face safety risks or inefficiencies.

They also claim that their system could be adapted to other types of materials, such as bricks, concrete blocks, or wood, and that it could be used for various purposes, such as building shelters, retaining walls, or artistic sculptures.

The researchers also hope that their project will inspire more collaboration between robotics and architecture and that it will open up new possibilities for creative design and engineering.

The wall and autonomously modeled landscape are part of a park in Oberglatt, Switzerland, which is located on the grounds of the Eberhard construction company. The company is using the park and ETH technologies to demonstrate the idea of designing, building, and using structures in a way that minimizes waste and maximizes resource efficiency.

Kurt's key takeaways

HEAP is an impressive example of how robots can use their sensors, intelligence, and skills to accomplish tasks that would be difficult or impossible for humans. By building a wall out of boulders, HEAP shows that robots can not only work with standardized materials but also with natural and irregular ones and that they can create structures that are both functional and aesthetic.

What do you think of HEAP and its wall-building abilities? Do you think robots like HEAP will become more common in the future? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

