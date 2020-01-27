NFL teams' Twitter accounts hacked ahead of Super Bowl LIV

A number of NFL teams' Twitter accounts have apparently been targeted by hackers, including the accounts for the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, who meet in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, the official Green Bay Packers account tweeted a message that purported to be from the OurMine hacking group.

“We are here to Show people that everything is hackable to improve your accounts security [sic],” the tweet read.

Fox News has reached out to the Green Bay Packers with a request for comment on this story.

9 THINGS TO DO NOW BEFORE A CYBERATTACK HITS

The Kansas City Chiefs’ official Twitter account was similarly compromised, according to the Kansas City Star. While the message from OurMine had been deleted from the Chiefs’ Twitter account, the team’s avatar was not visible on the account.

The San Francisco 49ers’ avatar was also missing from the team’s official Twitter account Monday, as well as some of the details that describe the account. Fox News has reached out to the Chiefs and 49ers with a request for comment on this story.

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears’ official Twitter account was hacked. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a fake news tweet, which has since been deleted, was sent out announcing that the team had been sold to a Saudi government official.

9 CLEVER WAYS THIEVES STEAL YOUR IDENTITY – AND HOW YOU CAN STOP THEM

“Apologies that our account was compromised this morning. We're back in the game & ready for the Pro Bowl,” the Chicago Bears subsequently tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CBS Sports reports that over a dozen NFL team Twitter accounts have been hacked.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers