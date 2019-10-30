New kitchen gadgets, text forwarding, spam defenses, and more: Tech Q&A

Stop Spam Texts

Q: I am now getting spam text messages on my phone. So annoying! Make them stop!

A: Odds are, you installed some app on your phone and like the rest of us, never read the app’s terms and conditions. Or it could just be a computer cranking out messages by tens of thousands. Now, spammy text messages promising free gift cards, low credit card interest rates, debt relief services, or other scams are taking over your phone. The goal is the same, though: steal your money. You can take action if you know how. Tap or click here for 6 clever ways to end robotext spam messages.

Forward Texts

Q: How can I forward a text message? It seems like it should be easy, but it’s not.

A: On an iPhone, forwarding messages is actually pretty easy: just do a "long press" with your finger on the message, and you will see an option to forward. This way, there is no need to highlight, copy, and paste your message into a separate field. This is just one of the lesser-known tools that the iPhone has to offer; others include hiding previews and sending voice notes instead of actual printed words. Keep the know-how going. Tap or click here for 12 texting tips you didn’t know the iPhone could do.

Stop Stalker Ads

Q: Whenever I look at something on a shopping site, I see ads for that product all over the web. Is there a particular cookie or something I can remove?

A: You are exactly right: “special cookies” are the singular reason you see ads tailored to your specific interests. Harmless as it is, these kinds of “stalker ads” can creep people out. The easiest way to avoid these cookies is to browse anonymously; basically, don’t use Google and use a search engine like DuckDuckGo instead. Such services don’t come with all the bells and whistles, but they’re one way to keep annoying banner ads off your back. Tap or click here for 6 ways to stop advertisers from following you online.

My Show Online

Q: I saw your excellent TV show on cable. It was only an hour. I thought your TV show was three hours long.

A: To see the entire three-hour show, and binge watch our massive archive of past programs, join what I call the Komando Community. If you want, you can also view the show as it’s filming live, and you can watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of each episode coming together. While you’re there, you can discuss the show, start a blog, post pictures, and more. Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad my show is still a cable powerhouse, but the Komando Community is a terrific venue for folks who want the full experience. Tap or click here to watch my show on Komando Community.

Culinary Gadgets

Q: My wife loves tech and loves to cook. Any ideas for Christmas presents she might really like?

A: You’re asking the right person. As a foodie and wine enthusiast, I find kitchen gadgets are some of my favorite kinds of tech to browse, especially around the holidays. Every year, we see another wave of culinary smart devices – some of it brilliant, some absurd, and most of it in between. Imagine a household machine that could whip up perfect eggs, no matter how you like them; press a button, and you could have frittatas or omelets, or both. Sound like something out of “The Jetsons”? Other new devices can create gourmet soups and sandwiches and precisely measure the done-ness of your steak. Who’s hungry? Tap or click here for eight ingenious kitchen gadgets you didn’t know you needed.

