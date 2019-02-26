National Geographic surpasses 100 million Instagram followers

National Geographic’s Instagram account surpassed 100 million followers last week, joining 13 other accounts that have reached the milestone.

National Geographic's contributing photographers essentially curate the @NatGeo’s content, which now joins stars including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber as the most-followed accounts on Instagram.

"National Geographic and photography have gone hand-in-hand since we first published photos in our magazine back in 1889. We were considered cutting edge then, and through Instagram, we are finding new ways to blaze trails in visual storytelling 130 years later. Driven by our passionate fans and tremendously talented photographers, we are using Instagram to showcase our world through breathtaking images that inspire people to care about the planet. We are grateful and encouraged that 100 million people want National Geographic at their fingertips," Nat Geo chairman Gary Knell said in a statement.

The account, which aims to a allow users to “experience the world through the eyes of National Geographic photographers” has picked up additional followers since hitting the milestone and now sits at roughly 101 million. The account – which launched in Nov. 2011 -- posts stunning photos of animals, nature, humans and sea creatures. It surpassed the one-billion likes plateau back in May, 2015.

“National Geographic set the bar long ago for visual storytelling that brings the world closer together. On Instagram, they’ve brought that vision to a whole new generation, and a global community. We’re thrilled to congratulate them on achieving such a remarkable milestone,” Instagram head of news partnerships Lila King said in a statement.

National Geographic has even published a book, “@NatGeo: The Most Popular Instagram Photos,” which showcases select images from the account.