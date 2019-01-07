Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MILITARY
Published

Military hopes 3D printing bones can help combat veterans' injuries

Charlie Lapastora
By Charlie Lapastora | Fox News
close
Military funding 3D bone printing researchVideo

Military funding 3D bone printing research

TUCSON, Ariz. – A lab in Arizona is hoping to help wounded veterans – through 3D printing.

Arizona’s Orthopedic Research Lab is hoping to use the technology to help military veterans with bone injuries.

Dr. John Szivek, who runs the University of Arizona Orthopaedic Research Lab, said the lab received a $2 million grant from the Department of Defense to create 3D bone printing to help military personnel.

“I’m in favor of all forms of medical technology, advancements in medical technology...I’m in favor of anything they can do to recreate an artificial bone, if necessary,” Young said.

“I’m in favor of all forms of medical technology, advancements in medical technology...I’m in favor of anything they can do to recreate an artificial bone, if necessary,” Young said. (Fox News)

“We could regenerate their bone by 3D printing a scaffold that’s specific to that bone and that patient and then filling it with stem cells from that patient, adult stem cells,” Szivek said. “Surgeons in the military would try to treat military personnel with blast injuries, in particular. Those injuries usually cause massive bone loss and unfortunately, in many cases, they’re currently amputating military personnel who have those types of injuries. But in this way, they could regrow the bone for that person and they could continue their service in the military.”

MARINES 3D-PRINT CONCRETE BARRACKS IN JUST 40 HOURS

David Gonzales, the lab’s research specialist, said the technology could eventually also help civilians and cancer patients.

“We could regenerate their bone by 3D printing a scaffold that’s specific to that bone and that patient and then filling it with stem cells from that patient, adult stem cells,” Dr. Szivek said.

“We could regenerate their bone by 3D printing a scaffold that’s specific to that bone and that patient and then filling it with stem cells from that patient, adult stem cells,” Dr. Szivek said. (Fox News)

“It’s really exciting to see that we can potentially benefit not only our soldiers who are helping serve our country, but everyone else, as well,” Gonzales said.

But 3D printing technology experts are concerned about the cost of these types of prints.

IS 3D PRINTING THE FUTURE OF FASHION?

Adam Jakus, Dimension Inx chief technology officer, ran a 3D printer at Northwestern University, and said although it’s huge that the government is now starting to fund academic research on health 3D printing, the technology has been around for a while.

“What’s coming out of the University of Arizona is really nice to see but I’m not sure, from my perspective, if the technology is anything that new—what really needs to be done is, it’s one thing to regenerate a bone, scientists and engineers have figures that out,” Jakus said. “It’s another thing to make it cost effective and surgically viable…money is everything in healthcare. Unfortunately, even in the military.”

“These scaffold designs can be customized to all sorts of types of injuries that soldiers experience but on the civilian side, it has wider implications for all sorts of injuries, including traumatic accidents, bone cancers…so it’s really exciting to see that we can potentially benefit not only our soldiers who are helping serve our country, but everyone else, as well,” Gonzales said.

“These scaffold designs can be customized to all sorts of types of injuries that soldiers experience but on the civilian side, it has wider implications for all sorts of injuries, including traumatic accidents, bone cancers…so it’s really exciting to see that we can potentially benefit not only our soldiers who are helping serve our country, but everyone else, as well,” Gonzales said. (Fox News)

The grant will be funded over a five-year period. Szivek is aiming to test patients near the end of that period to prove they can print these individualized bones to help those suffering from severe limb injuries.

Charlie Lapastora joined Fox News in 2017 as a multimedia reporter based in Phoenix.