Look what’s being made to fly inches from your face

The HOVERAir X1 is a self-flying camera drone that can fly inches from your face and take amazing shots from different perspectives.

Imagine a camera that is able to fly around you and capture your best moments and the perfect shot from just about any angle.

Think of it as your personal flying photographer.

That is the latest innovation from China called the HOVERAir X1, a self-flying camera drone that can fly inches from your face. The HOVERAir X1 is not like any other drone you have seen before. It is small, simple, and smart.

What makes the camera drone really stand out?

The HOVERAir X1 has the ability to fly on its own without any controller. It uses its main camera and artificial intelligence to follow you wherever you go and capture videos and photos.

You can choose from five different flying modes, each with a single button press on the drone. Whether you want it to hover, zoom out, follow, orbit, or capture a bird's eye view, the HOVERAir X1 will do it for you. You can totally enjoy the moment while the drone captures it for you instead of worrying about manually piloting it.

To record clear audio, you should wear a microphone to plug into your phone. You could use your phone, but it may not be as clear. To use the microphone, you'll need to have the drone's HoverAir app downloaded on your phone.

The pocket-sized drone flies without FAA registration

With folded dimensions smaller than your mobile phone, it can fit in your pocket, so you can take it with you anywhere you go. It also weighs only half a pound, which means it's ultra-light, and you don’t need to register it with the FAA or worry about any regulations.

The drone's advanced technology for a smooth and safe flight

The HOVERAir X1 is also equipped with advanced technology that helps it avoid obstacles and stay stable in the air. It uses visual inertial odometry (VIO) and a ToF laser altitude positioning system to sense its surroundings and adjust its flight accordingly.

It also has a triple stabilization system that combines a gimbal, electronic image stabilization, and horizon leveling to ensure super smooth videos.

A powerful and portable camera drone

The HOVERAir X1 can take stunning videos up to 2.7K resolution and photos with a 12-megapixel camera. It has 32GB of storage, enough to hold hours of footage and thousands of photos. The battery lasts for about 20 flights per charge and can be recharged in 35 minutes with a charging hub or 55 minutes with onboard charging.

How to fly the camera drone in manual mode

If you ever want to take control of the drone, you can do so with the HOVERAir X1 app on your smartphone. You can enter manual mode and fly the drone with a virtual joystick. You can also view the live feed from the drone’s camera and adjust the settings.

How safe is the camera drone?

The fully enclosed design makes it safe to launch from your hand and fly around crowds or children. However, the HOVERAir X1 is not waterproof, and the company says it should not be used in rainy conditions. They also recommend that it not be used in a strong wind environment.

How to get your hands on one of these camera drones

You can order the HOVERAir X1 by clicking here.

Kurt's key takeaways

The HOVERAir X1 is a self-flying camera that can fly inches from your face and take amazing shots from different perspectives. It is a drone that you can take anywhere and use anytime. It is a drone that can do almost anything. What can’t drones do these days?

What do you think of the HOVERAir X1? Would you buy one for yourself or as a gift for someone else? How would you use it to record your memories? Let us know in the comments below. Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

