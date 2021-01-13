Live Updates: Parler CEO calls censorship of his social media platform 'sick' and 'evil'

Parler CEO John Matze blasted elected officials, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who recently called for the censorship of his social media platform and proclaimed it "sick" and "evil."

The CEO said critics like Ocasio-Cortez don't understand what America stands for.

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., recently urged Apple and Google to take action against Parler, in a tweet the leader of the so-called "Squad" of progressives sent to her 11.4 million followers. Ocasio-Cortez isn’t alone. Many people on the left have made similar complaints.

FAST FACTS Google and Apple removed Parler from their app stores and Amazon Web Services cut off Parler from its web hosting services in the wake of the Capitol riot.



Parler filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Monday

"I think it’s sick," Matze told Fox News. "That’s not what the Constitution said. That’s not what the Constitution stands for, banning 10-plus million U.S. voters from the internet, barring people from free speech. When people do things like that, it shows that they don’t understand the meaning of the Constitution or this country and what it stands for."

