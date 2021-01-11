Live Updates: Elon Musk responds to Big Tech censorship of Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in Monday on Big Tech's recent move to censor President Trump in response to the Capitol riot by pro-Trump supporters last week.

"A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech," Musk replied to a tweet of a satirical article entitled "Evil Fascist Dictator Censored and Voted Out Of Office."

Musk previously railed against Big Tech censorship in June after he called out Amazon for reportedly censoring the publication of a book about the coronavirus.

Facebook's announced that it would indefinitely block Trump's account on the platform and on Instagram.



Twitter immediately followed suit, announcing its own permanent ban against Trump on Friday.

His latest comment comes just days after Musk slammed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the violence that ensued at the U.S. Capitol.

