©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump banned by Twitter, yet 'Hang Mike Pence' trends

"We blocked the phrase and other variations of it from trending," a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News on Saturday. "We want trends to promote healthy discussions on Twitter."

Twitter saw a surprising item trending on Friday night when "Hang Mike Pence" hit around 14,000 tweets, according to reports.

The social media platform announced Friday night that it was permanently suspending President Trump’s Twitter account.

The decision was made "due to the risk of further incitement of violence," according to a statement on the company’s blog.  

Many users were confused, then, to see such a violent item in the trending section.

