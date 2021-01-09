LIVE UPDATES: Trump banned by Twitter, yet 'Hang Mike Pence' trends

Twitter saw a surprising item trending on Friday night when "Hang Mike Pence" hit around 14,000 tweets, according to reports.

Many users were confused, then, to see such a violent item in the trending section. Many users were confused, then, to see such a violent item in the trending section.

The social media platform announced Friday night that it was permanently suspending President Trump’s Twitter account.

The decision was made "due to the risk of further incitement of violence," according to a statement on the company’s blog.

