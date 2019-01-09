Sex-toy company loses 'innovation' award after tech show's organizers have second thoughts

An Oregon-based company that specializes in robotic sex toys won an award from Las Vegas’ Consumer Electronics Show -- only to have it taken back because the show’s organizers deemed the product “immoral, obscene, indecent (and) profane.”

Lora DiCarlo, which is based in Bend, won the show's Innovation Award for its product, “Osé,” which the company describes as “micro-robotic technology that mimics all of the sensations of a human mouth, tongue, and fingers, for an experience that feels just like a real partner.”

But the award was rescinded weeks later by the CES organizer, the Consumer Technology Association, TechCrunch reported. The CTA reportedly informed Lora DiCarlo on Halloween that its product was "deemed by CTA in their sole discretion to be immoral, obscene, indecent, profane, or not in keeping with the CTA’s image will be disqualified,” the Oregonian reported.

Company CEO Lora Haddock accused CES of a “double-standard when it comes to sexuality and sexual health,” arguing that the show allowed sex products for men but not for women.

CTA Deputy General Counsel Kara Maser acknowledged Lora DiCarlo's frustration, but affirmed the product's ineligibility, "even if your submission was mistakenly allowed in the first instance."

"We made an error and we are sincerely sorry for the oversight," Maser wrote.

The exchange, which occurred in October, resurfaced Monday night as the 2019 International CES kicked off. Technology news outlets covering the controversy noted that sexualized exhibits have been featured in the industry’s trade show in the past without incident.