Is ‘Black Ops 4’ the new ‘Fortnite’?

The latest release of “Black Ops 4” with its new game mode ‘Black Out,’ has some gamers on the fence about the well-established cross-platform battle royal that is “Fortnite.” The game was released in the summer of 2017 and has racked up over 125-million players worldwide. The “Call of Duty” franchise has created a player fan base of over 100 million players and with the ‘Black Out ‘mode featuring many of the characteristics of “Fortnite” some gamers are even asking ‘is Fortnite dead?’

In “Fortnite” up to 100 players are dropped from a floating bus onto a small island covered with weapons and items. The players must arm themselves while collecting resources that allow them to build structures to hide behind or use for defense. As the match progresses, the playable area is continually reduced so players are forced closer and closer together. The last survivor is the winner.

But in the new release “Black Ops 4” by Treyarch, there are plenty of similarities to “Fortnite.” In “Black Ops” ‘Black Out’ mode 100 players are dropped from a military helicopter onto a small island covered with weapons and items. Players are forced closer together by an every shrinking playable area until there is one player remaining.

One major difference in the two games is the lack of a build capability in “Black ops 4,” which some players feel creates a better gunplay experience.

“I got frustrated with the building mechanic in ‘Fortnite’; it killed the gunplay experience wherein what ‘Call of Duty’ offers in ‘Black Out’ is more my style with a traditional ‘Call of Duty’ experience.” Ainsley Bailey, a “Fortnite” and “Black Ops” player, told Fox News, via email.

“’Black Ops 4’ is by far the more dominate [Sic] game as of 2018. ‘Fortnite’ is good and all but once you take away building it now becomes a game of who has better aim and a lot of people fail when they can’t build walls to block bullets.” Brian Carrington, another “Fortnite” and “Black Ops” player told Fox News, via email.