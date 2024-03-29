IOS 17.4 introduces revealing Apple Podcast transcription feature

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Apple’s iOS 17.4 has introduced a game-changing feature that allows you to read your podcasts, not just listen to them.

This hidden gem in the latest update is transforming the podcast experience, offering a new dimension to audio content.

How you can now read your podcast in iOS 17.4

If you’re a big podcast listener, you’re going to really like this new feature on iPhone and iPad with iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, which allows you to get transcripts of your favorite episodes right within the Podcast app. It’s available for episodes worldwide, as long as they’re in English, French, German or Spanish.

And don’t worry about privacy; unlike some other features, these transcripts aren’t generated on your Apple device. Apple’s servers do all the work, which totally makes sense since podcasts are out there for everyone to hear anyway. So, no stress about your personal info — it’s all about enjoying your podcasts with an extra perk.

What transcripts are available for Apple podcasts?

Apple is on a mission to transcribe every podcast in its library, but this will be a gradual process. The transcription process has started with the latest episodes and will proceed in reverse chronological order. Keep in mind that transcriptions for new episodes might take up to a day to become available. If you can’t find a transcript for a recent episode, it’s likely just a matter of time before it’s up.

Much like accessing lyrics on Apple Music, you have two options for viewing podcast transcripts. You can read the entire transcript independently of the audio, or you can view it in sync with the audio on the Now Playing screen. Here are the steps to access podcast transcripts:

How to access transcripts in Apple Podcasts

Locate a recent podcast episode for which you’d like to see a transcript.

for which you’d like to see a transcript. To read the transcript without starting playback, press and hold on the podcast episode

Select View Transcript. A static copy of the transcript will appear that you can scroll through.

Word-for-word transcript highlighting while you listen

Here's how to enable an interactive transcript that follows along as you listen:

To see a transcript that follows along as you listen, begin playing the episode by tapping the play button

Then, select the quote bubble button in the bottom-left corner. The podcast transcript will be highlighted to match the speaker, word by word, and automatically scroll as it progresses.

How to search through an Apple podcast for a specific word or phrase

Both modes above offer a search feature. Here's how to search for a word or phrase:

Click on the magnifying glass in the upper right corner.

Type the word or phrase you’re looking for in the search bar.

or you’re looking for in the search bar. The transcript will highlight all instances of the word or phrase.

A bonus for podcasters

The iOS 17.4 update is a plus for podcast creators. Apple now provides automatically generated transcripts for your episodes at no extra charge. This enhances accessibility and improves discoverability and engagement with your content.

Kurt's key takeaways

IOS 17.4’s transcript feature is a significant step forward in making podcasts more accessible and enjoyable. Whether you prefer reading along or need a written reference, this update ensures that your podcasts are more versatile than ever.

