HP recalls more laptop lithium-ion batteries following reports of overheating, melting

HP expanded their recall of lithium-ion batteries for their laptops on Tuesday because the batteries can overheat and are at risk of causing burns or fire, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

There have been eight new reports of battery packs in the U.S. overheating, melting or charring, HP said in the notice. Those reports included one minor injury and two reports of property damage that totaled $1,100.

Y2K-LIKE ‘BUG’ COULD ZAP GPS SYSTEM, EXPERTS SAY

The company is recalling 78,500 units in addition to another 50,000 units they recalled in January 2018.

The batteries were sold at retailers nationwide and online along with computers and mobile workstations from December 2015 through April 2018 and cost between $300 and $4,000.

The batteries were also sold separately from December 2015 and December 2018 for between $50 and $90.

CANADIAN STUDY LINKS SCREEN TIME TO SLOWER CHILD DEVELOPMENT

The lithium-ion batteries were used for HP commercial notebook computers and mobile workstations including: HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series, 4xx G4 series), HPx360 (310 G2), HP Pavilion x360 11 in. Notebook PC, HP 11 Notebook PC and HP ZBook (17 G3, and Studio G3) mobile workstations.

They were also sold as replacement batteries for those products, as well as the HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation, HP ProBook 4xx G5 series, HP ENVY 15 and HP Mobile Thin Clients (mt21, mt22, and mt31).

HP recommends checking their battery safety recall and replacement program website for instructions on how to have the defective batteries replaced.