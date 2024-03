Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Picture this scenario: You’re at your favorite coffee shop or café, about to dive into serious work on your laptop. But wait, the Wi-Fi there is as unpredictable as the weather, and using public Wi-Fi can be risky and not always secure.

So what do you do?

If your phone has internet access, it’s a breeze to turn your Android into a Wi-Fi hot spot for your laptop or anyone else who needs a stable connection. Here’s how to get started:

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

How to turn your Android into a Wi-Fi hot spot

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Navigate to your phone’s Settings

Tap Connections

Then tap Mobile Hot spot and Tethering

Toggle ON the switch next to Mobile Hot Spot

AVOID PUBLIC WI-FI BY USING YOUR IPHONE AS A HOT SPOT

MORE: TOP ANDROID PHONES OF 2024

Then, If you’re connected to Wi-Fi, go ahead and tap Turn off

Tap Mobile Hot Spot again

again Tap Configure or something similar that allows you to customize your Network name and Password. This way, you won't have to worry about strangers accessing your Wi-Fi

MORE: BEST ACCESSORIES FOR YOUR PHONE

Press Save when you’re done

when you’re done Tap on Configure again

again Then tap on Advanced

Scroll down, select Wi-Fi sharing, and tap OK to begin sharing your hot spot with other people and devices

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This little trick can be a lifesaver. Say you’re at a hotel, and they charge an arm and a leg for Wi-Fi per device. With Wi-Fi sharing, you pay for one and spread the love to all your gadgets. Or, if you’re already on a Wi-Fi network, you can use Wi-Fi sharing to let others tap into both cellular and Wi-Fi options at once. However, it’s important to note that while these methods can help you share a Wi-Fi connection, they may not work in all situations. Some hotels or other locations may have systems in place to prevent such sharing.

MORE: CELLPHONE BOOSTERS VS HOT SPOTS: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE AND HOW DO YOU CHOOSE?

Kurt's key takeaways

Turning your Android into a Wi-Fi hot spot is not just about staying connected; it’s about making the most of your devices and your time. Whether you’re dodging the Wi-Fi fees at a hotel, want to avoid public Wi-Fi or just helping a friend out at a cafe, this nifty feature is your ticket to a hassle-free, secure connection. So, the next time the Wi-Fi isn't stable or secure, remember, your Android has your back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What situations would you most likely find using your Android as a hot spot useful? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.