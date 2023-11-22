How to remove unwanted photos invading your Facebook page

Facebook is a great way to stay connected with friends and family, but sometimes you may encounter unwanted or inappropriate photos on your page or unknown names on your friend list. This can be very upsetting and frustrating. Just ask Sheila who encountered this situation,

"I am an 81-year-old lady and have nasty nude photos of women going across my Facebook page, and I cannot get rid of them. When I look at my list of friends, there appears to be many first names of people I don't know. PLEASE HELP! I'm very upset."

Well, Sheila, we are definitely here to help. We'll share some tips on how to remove those unwanted photos from your Facebook page and how to report fake accounts that may be spamming or hacking you.

How to remove unwanted photos from your Facebook page

If you see any distasteful photos that you don’t want on your Facebook page, you can report them to Facebook and hide them from your page. Here are the steps to do that:

Open the photo you want to delete

you want to delete Click the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of the photo

in the top-right corner of the photo Select Report photo from the menu that appears

from the menu that appears Follow the instructions to report the photo to Facebook and then click submit

If you still see the photo after you report it, you can hide it from your page by following these steps:

Find the photo you want to hide on your feed

you want to hide on your feed Click the t hree-dot icon in the top-right corner of the photo

in the top-right corner of the photo Select Hide post from the menu that appears.

This way, you can remove any unwanted photos from your Facebook page and prevent them from appearing on your timeline or news feed.

How to report fake accounts on your friend list

If you notice any unknown names on your friend list, they may be fake accounts created by spammers or hackers who want to access your personal information or send you malicious links. You can report these accounts to Facebook and unfriend them. Here are the steps to do that:

Go to the profile of the account you want to report

of the account you want to report Click the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of the profile

in the top-right corner of the profile Select Report profile from the menu that appears

from the menu that appears Follow the instructions to report the account to Facebook

to report the account to Facebook After you report the account, you can unfriend it by clicking the Friends button on their profile and selecting Unfriend from the menu that appears

This way, you can protect yourself from fake accounts that may try to scam or harm you.

How to protect yourself from malvertising on Facebook

Not all photos on Facebook are safe or appropriate. Some photos may contain malicious code or links that can infect your device or compromise your privacy. These photos are called malvertising, and they are designed to trick you into clicking on them or downloading something harmful. Malvertising can also spread through your contacts and appear on your own Facebook page.

To avoid falling victim to malvertising, you should always have reliable antivirus software installed on your device. Should you accidentally click any of these scam photos or links, you want to be protected by antivirus software. Having good antivirus software actively running on your devices will alert you of any malware in your system, warn you against clicking on any malicious links in malvertising, and ultimately protect you from being hacked.

Kurt's key takeaways

We understand how frustrating and upsetting it can be to deal with unwanted photos and fake friends on Facebook. By taking the actions we have outlined above, you can not only remove unwanted photos from your Facebook page but also report fake accounts on your friend list.

What do you think about the issue of unwanted photos and fake friends on Facebook? Have you ever encountered them? How did you deal with them? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

