How to make the most of iOS 17’s new interactive Widgets feature

Widgets are small, customizable features that give you quick access to your favorite apps and information on your iPhone.

They can make your home screen more personalized and functional, and they just got an upgrade with the latest iOS 17 update.

Here’s how to use Widgets on your iPhone like a pro.

How to create a Widget

Before jumping in, let me explain how to create a Widget.

From the home screen of your iPhone, tap and hold an empty area until the apps all start to jiggle

Tap the plus button in the upper left-hand corner

Now, select a Widget (you can search for it in the Search Widgets field, such as the weather, your calendar, a clock or even photos)

Next, choose a Widget size by scrolling across the screen

Click Add Widget at the bottom of the screen

at the bottom of the screen Then tap done

How to create a smart stack feature

There’s also the smart stack feature that allows you to add multiple Widgets altogether. This creates a stack that you can just scroll through to get to each one.

Long press on your iPhone's screen to edit your home screen. The icons will start jiggling, and a - (minus sign) will appear in the upper left corner of each app

Tap on the plus button at the top of your phone's screen to access the Widgets gallery

Tap on the Smart Stack, which you should see at the very top of the list. You can also search for it by typing 'smart stack' into the Search Widgets field

Select the size of the Smart Stack Widget you want to create. You can choose between small or medium by scrolling across the screen

Tap Add Widget. The Smart Stack will be placed automatically on the screen. You can also drag it to a different location or page if you want.

To customize the Smart Stack and choose which apps you want to include or exclude, long press on the widget and tap Edit Stack

on the widget and tap You can also turn off the Smart Rotate feature if you don’t want the Widget to change automatically

How to interact with a Widget

In previous versions of iOS, you would be able to tap on a Widget to bring it directly to the corresponding app. Now, you can directly interact with the Widget without ever having to open the app. You can stop and start your favorite song or podcast, cross off a task on your to-do list and more.

How to pick the best Widget for you

Think about your goals: What kind of information or tasks do you often need on your device? Select Widgets that match your daily routines. This will help you save time on common tasks.

Functionality and usability: Don’t be swayed by flashy Widgets that look nice but don’t do much. Choose widgets that give you the right information and are easy to use. These are more useful.

Keep it simple: Don’t overload your lock screen with too much information. Concentrate on a few key Widgets that serve your immediate needs.

Try and adjust: Feel free to experiment with different Widgets and arrange them as you like. Test different options to find the best mix for you.

How to remove Widgets

While Widgets can be useful. They can also take up space and distract you from your main goals. If you want to remove Widgets that you don’t need, you can follow these simple steps:

Touch and hold the widget that you want to remove

the widget that you want to remove Tap Remove Widget

Tap Remove again to confirm

By removing Widgets, you can declutter your device and focus on the things that matter to you. You can always reinstall Widgets later if you change your mind.

Kurt's key takeaways

Widgets are a great way to make your iPhone more useful and fun. You can customize your home screen with the Widgets that suit your needs and preferences and enjoy the convenience of accessing your favorite apps and information without opening them. Widgets are easy to create and interact with, and they can enhance your iPhone experience.

What Widgets are you most excited about using on your iPhone? Have you already found some to be indispensable in your daily routine?

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.