How to hide your Wi-Fi and keep strangers off your network

You’re settling in with a bowl of popcorn and a cozy blanket, ready to catch up on your favorite show. You open up Netflix, hit play, then … uh-oh, it’s buffering. A minute goes by and now you’ve got an image, but it’s so pixelated you can’t even tell what’s happening in the scene.

Maybe everyone in your neighborhood had the same idea and you’re all fighting for bandwidth in the same service group. Or just maybe, just maybe, it’s a neighbor piggybacking on your network.

Aside from the obvious — that lagging connection — there are a few other reasons you really don’t want other people stealing your Wi-Fi. I’ll tell you what they are and show you how to lock down your network and keep strangers out.

Why you don’t want your neighbors on your network

Routers these days can broadcast a signal well beyond your home’s walls. Now it’s time to find out if a neighbor is stealing your Wi-Fi, correct the issue and make sure it doesn’t happen again. It’s not just about the inconvenience of slow internet. That’s certainly aggravating, but what you really need to think about is how the theft of your internet service can actually get you in trouble.

For instance, your ISP most likely prohibits sharing Wi-Fi. If they’re tracking your usage and it’s much higher than usual or even double, you could be slapped with extra fines or other restrictions. But it gets worse.

Although it’s illegal for your neighbor to piggyback off your wireless network and “steal” your service, there’s been no real uniform attempts at criminal enforcement aside from small fines depending on where you live.

But think about this: What if your neighbor is going beyond just stealing your internet service? It’s going to be a big problem if your he or she is using your wireless network for illegal activities. And it’s your name attached to the account when law enforcement gets involved. ISP fees will be the least of your worries when police show up at your door.

Take a close look at your wireless network

Now that you know the ramifications, you need to figure out what’s happening. If you’ve ruled out problems with your service and tried the usual corrective steps, it’s time to check out your router.

Depending on the make, model and age, there’s a good chance a companion app is available to access your router settings.

Otherwise, log in through a web browser with the provided IP address, which in most cases is 192.168.1.1. That isn’t the default IP address for every router, but it should work on many. Other common addresses are 192.168.0.1 and 192.168.2.1.

If you’re not sure where to start, check your router’s user manual. Tap or click here for a free resource that compiles thousands of user manuals if you can’t find your copy.

Access your router by logging in with your username and password. Hopefully, it’s not the default credentials that came with the router, because that could be a big indication of why it’s so easy for someone to access your network in the first place. But more on that later.

Look for the list of connected devices. Some you’ll be able to identify based on IP and MAC address, or the name(s) you’ve assigned, while others might not be so clear.

If you see something called Bob’s iPhone and you don’t know any Bobs, it looks like you have a problem.

Changing router settings and hide your network

Whether you know for sure there’s been an intrusion or not, it’s still time to check and potentially modify some settings on your router. First thing’s first: check the major security features. These tips aren’t just for setting up new routers. It’s also strongly encouraged you check the security settings on your existing device.

1. Improve your login and network credentials

When you take your brand new router out of the box, it comes with a default set of credentials for the control panel. For example, the username could be “admin” and the password might be the same thing. Pick a much less generic username and create a sophisticated password.

The visible name of your wireless network, or SSID, will also be generic right out of the box, usually the name of the manufacturer and maybe a few numbers.

Change that as well, because if you’ve got someone looking to get into your network, the manufacturer’s name alone can make it easy to find default login information, as well as any brand-specific exploits. Pick something else, but name it in a way that’s not going to identify you or your family. Be creative.

Then, there’s the network password. Definitely don’t use easy passwords for this, either. Although it can be a pain to remember, choose a long and complex password or passphrase made up of letters, numbers and symbols. Need some help? Tap or click here to check out our tips on creating strong passwords and passphrases.

With a strong password, yes, it’ll take some extra time to set up your own devices but it’ll make it hard for a hacker to crack. Not only that, but it’ll make it hard to share with others who don’t necessarily need the information. Change it often, too. Try changing it around the same time you’re checking the batteries in your smoke detectors.

If login credentials for your network and the router itself are nearly impossible to remember, that’s great. Consider a password manager to store the information for you.

2. Check your Wi-Fi encryption

Check out the wireless security settings on your router. As long as router encryption is enabled, no one will be able to log on and use your Wi-Fi without the password.

Look for the appropriate security menu for your model and make sure it’s set to the encryption level beginning with “WPA2.” If you see “WPA2-PSK AES,” it’s the most secure encryption for most modern routers.

You might even have a better option available. For instance, if you have a brand-new, high-end router, it could be equipped with the new standard, “WPA3.”

Whatever you do, stay away from WEP. If that, or WPA (without the 2 or 3), is all you have available to choose from, and there are no available firmware updates, it’s time to upgrade your router to something more secure.

While you’re at it, enable your router’s firewall and shut down any remote access options. Your router is that much more secure if you can only log into it from a device directly connected by an Ethernet cable.

3. Make your wireless network disappear

Here’s the grand finale: Now that your router is as protected as it can be, it’s time to make it disappear from neighbors and any other would-be freeloader. Out of sight, out of mind, right?

Your router broadcasts its SSID automatically, simply because it makes it easy for your devices to discover and connect to the network. That’s what makes it easy for everyone else, too.

You’ll also make this change while logged into your router’s control panel. Find the menu for wireless settings and you should come across the broadcasting option for your SSID, which is most often enabled by default. Toggle that option off, and you’re all set.

Adapting to your now hidden wireless network

Now your wireless network is invisible – kind of. Keep in mind you’re hiding its name, not the fact that it’s there. Think of it as a cloaked ship on Star Trek. You won’t be able to see it, but it’s not too hard to find if you’re looking for it.

On the plus side, you shouldn’t have to worry about your neighbors “borrowing” your internet service any longer, or committing any other crimes – unless they’re skilled in the digital arts. That’s because the router will still broadcast a signal from time to time, regardless of the hidden SSID setting and if someone’s up to no good and motivated, they’ll be able to spot a masked network without any trouble.

Something else to consider: It’s going to be a little more complicated for you, your family and any trusted visitors to connect to your wireless network. Since it’s no longer visible when your smartphone searches for a network, those credentials will need to be configured manually.

It could involve more than just SSID name and password, requiring additional info like the security mode your router is set to. The good news is, once you’re signed-on, your device will store info the same way it does any other network.

So it comes down to, is it a good idea to hide your wireless network? The answer is yes. Although there are a couple of extra steps to connect new devices, combining this with your router’s extra security measures will kick any unwanted neighbors off your network and keep them off.

After you finish changing your router settings and hiding your SSID, you can get back to watching your show. This time, without the slowdown. And without worrying about police officers knocking on your door.

