How this ex-Apple guy’s AI glasses invention works

Imagine being able to see the world through the eyes of an AI. You would be able to instantly recognize any object, person or place, translate any language, get nutritional facts, search the web and even generate images with just your voice. Sounds pretty cool, right?

Well, now, thanks to a smart ex-Apple guy and his company called Brilliant Labs, you can now experience this amazing technology with their new product: Frame glasses. Frame glasses are the world’s first glasses with an integrated multimodal AI assistant. They are more than just stylish. They are designed to give you AI superpowers.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

What are Frame AI glasses?

Frame glasses are a pair of smart glasses that look like regular glasses, but have a powerful neural engine CPU that can run multiple generative AI models at the same time. They also have a color micro OLED display that projects information directly on the lens, a camera, a microphone and a battery.

Frame glasses are compatible with Brilliant Labs’ app, called Noa. Noa is an AI assistant that uses OpenAI for visual analysis, Whisper for translation and Perplexity for web search. Noa learns and adapts to both the user and the tasks it receives.

MORE: ZUCKERBERG'S META AI RAY-BAN GLASSES EVOLVE INTO CREEPY LIVE-STREAM CAM

What can Frame AI glasses do?

Frame glasses can do a lot of things that will make your life easier and more fun. Here are some examples.

Visual recognition: You can ask Frame glasses to identify any object, person or place that you see. For example, you can say, "What is this?" and Frame glasses will tell you what it is, how it works or where it comes from. You can also say, "Where is this?" and Frame glasses will tell you the location, history or culture of the place you are seeing.

Translation: You can ask Frame glasses to translate any language that you hear or read. For example, you can say, "Translate this," and Frame glasses will translate the speech or text that you are listening to or looking at.

Nutrition: You can ask Frame glasses to give you nutritional facts about any food that you eat. For example, you can say, "What is this?" and Frame glasses will tell you the calories, ingredients or health benefits of the food you are eating.

GET MORE OF MY SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS & EASY VIDEO TUTORIALS WITH THE FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER - CLICK HERE

Web search: You can ask Frame glasses to search the web for any information that you need. For example, you can say, "Search this," and Frame glasses will search the web for the topic, keyword or question that you are interested in. You can also say, "Show me this," and Frame glasses will show you the results, images or videos that match your query.

Image generation: You can ask Frame glasses to generate images for you based on your description, request or imagination. You can also say, "Create this," and Frame glasses will create the scene, story or artwork that you request.

MORE: THESE HIGH-TECH GLASSES WILL SUBTITLE REAL-LIFE CONVERSATIONS

Frame AI glasses by the numbers

Frame glasses feature a 640x400-pixel color micro OLED that projects light through a prism in front of users’ eyes. It offers a roughly 20-degree diagonal field of view. Frame glasses also come with a 1280x720 camera, microphone and a 222mAh battery. They run a Lua-based custom operating system that is fully open source with very few dependencies and is powered by an nRF52840 Cortex-M4F CPU.

MORE: TIPS TO FOLLOW FROM ONE INCREDIBLY COSTLY CONVERSATION WITH CYBERCROOKS

How can you get Frame AI glasses?

Frame glasses are available for preorder for $349. You can choose from three colors to suit your personality: black, gray or clear. If you need prescription lenses, don’t worry, Frame has partnered with Adoptics to handle that part. Frame glasses start shipping on April 15.

However, if you want to enjoy the full potential of Frame glasses, you will need to pay for a subscription to the Noa app. Although you can use Noa for free, it is subject to a daily cap. The startup is planning to offer a paid tier through Noa, but there is still no information on how much it might cost. You won’t have to pay to use the hardware by itself, though, as Brilliant Labs notes that there is no paywall or subscription and that you can freely use the eyewear with other apps.

Kurt's key takeaways

Frame glasses are absolutely a new way to experience the world differently with AI glasses. They are a way to sort of unleash your AI superpowers. Whether you want to learn, explore, create or have fun, Frame glasses can definitely help you do that. I wonder what the feedback will be once people start testing them out. Should be interesting.

How do you think Frame glasses will change the way you interact with the world? Which of the features of Frame glasses are you most excited about and why? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.