How to protect yourself from social media scammers

The world of social media, while brimming with cat videos, family photos, and friendly banter, also harbors a sinister side. This darker realm is teeming with swindlers and scam artists, cunningly concealed behind the masks of familiar faces.

In this modern-day game of digital deception, these fraudsters are continuously inventing new ways to exploit the unsuspecting user. Take the case of Jackson, California's, Rich, who is sharing his unsettling experience with us.

"Several months ago, I received a text from what I thought was an old high school buddy whom I hadn’t spoken to for quite a long time. He asked if I was a member of Costco, to which I replied, "Yes".

He then texted me and request that I purchase a $200 cash gift certificate and send it to his sister who was on the road and was in desperate need of funds.

He then texted me again and asked if I completed the purchase. I soon realized this was a scam!

How the crook managed to know the name of my high school friend, I’ll never know!"

Rich, Jackson, CA

The fortunate thing here is that Rich quickly recognized the scam, yet not before experiencing a jarring invasion of privacy. How the scammer knew the details of the high school friend remains a mystery, highlighting the audacious lengths these crooks will go to deceive you.

My guess is that these scammers are sifting through social media and personal data to exploit you to the fullest extent. So, how can you shield yourself from such nefarious activities?

Fortify your digital defenses

One of the first lines of defense is to make your social media accounts private. This simple step can drastically limit the amount of personal information that is publicly visible, thereby reducing the likelihood of becoming a target.

How to make your Facebook private

Facebook generally has four levels of privacy that you can set your account and posts to.

Public visibility allows anyone with a shared link to view the content, regardless of whether they have a Facebook account

visibility allows anyone with a shared link to view the content, regardless of whether they have a Facebook account Friends visibility restricts access to only individuals on your friend's list, and you can further customize it by excluding specific friends from seeing the post

visibility restricts access to only individuals on your friend's list, and you can further customize it by excluding specific friends from seeing the post Friends of friends visibility, allows visibility to individuals who share a mutual friend with you

visibility, allows visibility to individuals who share a mutual friend with you Only me visibility ensures complete privacy, as you are the sole person who can view the content.

To make your Facebook account as private as possible, you'll want to choose Only me whenever possible. While some of Facebook's privacy tools are available in the mobile app, you'll need to open the Facebook website on a computer to find all of them.

To get to Facebook's Privacy menu

Open the Facebook website and log into your account

and log into your account Click your profile picture in the top-right corner, and then select Settings & Privacy in the menu that appears

in the top-right corner, and then select in the menu that appears In the submenu, click Settings

On the Settings page that opens, click Privacy in the left sidebar - this will open the Privacy Settings and Tools page with more options:

Make your Facebook posts private

First, head to Your Activity section to change who's allowed to see your posts, posts you've been tagged in, and pages that you follow.

Click Who can see your future posts? to change the privacy settings for everything you post from now on.

to change the privacy settings for everything you post from now on. Click Who can see the people, Pages and lists you follow? to change who's allowed to see what you're following.

to change who's allowed to see what you're following. Clicking either Review all your posts and things you're tagged in or Limit the audience for posts you've shared with friends of friends or Public? will take you to a new page where you can edit the privacy settings on changes you've already uploaded.

Hide your Facebook profile so people can't find you

If you're concerned about people finding your Facebook profile and posts, the How People Find and Contact You tools can help keep you hidden

Click Who can send you friend requests to limit the number of people allowed to friend you. Just note that you can't turn friend requests off completely — the best you can do is limit them to mutual friends.

to limit the number of people allowed to friend you. Just note that you can't turn friend requests off completely — the best you can do is limit them to mutual friends. The Who can see your friends list? option can hide your friends list, so people can't see who's in your network.

option can hide your friends list, so people can't see who's in your network. Who can look you up using the email address you provided? And who can look you up using the phone number you provided? options can make it so even if someone already has your contact information, they won't be able to find you on Facebook.

And who options can make it so even if someone already has your contact information, they won't be able to find you on Facebook. Clicking Do you want search engines outside of Facebook to link to your profile? lets you hide your profile from Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines. This is useful if you're worried about people finding you by googling your name — just note that it can take a few days to process.

Steps to set up two-factor authentication of Facebook

Open the Facebook website and log into your account

and log into your account Click your profile picture in the top-right corner, and then select Settings & Privacy in the menu that appears

in the top-right corner, and then select in the menu that appears In the submenu, click Settings

On the Settings page that opens, click Password Security, then scroll down and click Password Security again

then scroll down and click Scroll down to Use two-factor authentication. Choose an account and enter your passcode

Choose an account and enter your You'll see a few options for two-factor authentication, including 'Authentication App' and 'Text Message.' You can choose whichever method you prefer.

and You can choose whichever method you prefer. Then tap Next

Follow the instructions to set up your preferred two-factor authentication (2FA) method. If you choose the 'Authentication App' option, Facebook will guide you through linking your account to the app. If you choose 'Text Message,' Instagram will send you a text with a confirmation code to finalize the setup.

Making your Instagram account private

Open the Instagram app and go to your profile

Tap the three-line menu icon in the top right corner

Then select Settings and Privacy

Then, you'll see an option called Account Privacy. Tap on it

Switch on the Private Account option. When your account is private, only people you approve can see your photos and videos.

How to set up Two-Factor Authentication on Instagram

Enable two-factor authentication wherever possible. This extra layer of security can prevent unauthorized access to your accounts, even if the scammer manages to guess or steal your password.

Open the Instagram app and go to your profile

Tap the three-line menu icon in the top right corner

Then select Settings and Privacy

In the settings menu, tap Account Center

Then select Password and Security

From there, you'll see an option called Two-Factor Authentication, Tap on it

Select the account you wish to address

You'll see a few options for two-factor authentication, including 'Authentication App' and 'Text Message.' You can choose whichever method you prefer.

and You can choose whichever method you prefer. Then tap Next

Follow the instructions to set up your preferred 2FA method. If you choose the 'Authentication App' option, Instagram will guide you through linking your account to the app. If you choose 'Text Message,' Instagram will send you a text with a confirmation code to finalize the setup.

9 Steps to protect yourself from social media scammers

Even though you've secured your Facebook and Instagram accounts with the steps above, you still need to beware of steps you can take to protect yourself from social media scammers.

Have strong passwords: using the same password across multiple platforms will always make you more vulnerable because if one account gets hacked, they all get hacked. Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords for your social media accounts. A password manager will also help to keep track of all your passwords.

Evaluate the source of the link before clicking it: if it is an unknown website or news source, be cautious. Scammers may use phishing links in DMs, emails, posts, or text messages to infect your device with malware or capture your login credentials.

Be careful of anyone asking you for money: even if they claim to be a friend or family member. Scammers may use romance scams or impersonate someone you know to trick you into sending them money.

Closely evaluate sensational claims: such as for a cure or treatment, a great prize or gift card, or a job offer that sounds too good to be true. Scammers may use these tactics to lure you into giving them your personal information or paying them a fee.

Watch out for posts with poor spelling and grammatical mistakes: these may indicate that the post is not from a legitimate source.

Watch out for sparse profiles: scammers often create sparse profiles to impersonate someone else or to lure you into giving them information. They may use a photo of a celebrity, a friend, or a stranger that they found online. They may also use a name that sounds familiar or appealing. However, if you look closely at their profile, you will notice that they have no other details or activity on their social media.

Beware of friend requests from familiar faces with whom you are already connected: these requests may be from scammers who are trying to impersonate your real friends and trick you in some way. Before you accept any friend request, always check the profile and compare it with the one you already have.

Limit what you share about yourself online: scammers may use your personal details, photos, and videos to create fake social media accounts and impersonate you. Scammers can also use this information to steal your identity or access your online accounts.

Report fake social media accounts whenever you find them: if you suspect a fake account, report it to the social media platform and warn your friends about it. You can also block or unfriend people who send you suspicious messages or requests.

If you suspect you're a victim of a social media scammer

If you suspect you’re a victim of a social media scammer, you need to take urgent action immediately. Here are some immediate steps to take:

Secure your account: Immediately change your password to lock potential hackers out. If you’re locked out of your account, contact Facebook's support immediately to recover it.

Inform your contacts: Alert friends and family so they're aware and won't be duped by messages or requests coming from your compromised account.

Monitor account activities: Keep an eye on your active sessions, messages sent, and any changes made to your account. Any unfamiliar activity should be reported and reversed.

Seek expert help: If you believe your personal information, such as financial data or other sensitive details, has been compromised, consider reaching out to cyber security professionals or services that can guide you on further recovery and protection steps.

Kurt's key takeaways

Just like any thriving city, our social media landscape is packed with shared laughs, precious memories, and, yes, an endless parade of cat videos.

Let's not forget even the most charming city has its shady backstreets. To stay safe in this digital metropolis, you've got to be street-smart, keep your security game strong, and always keep an eye out for those tempting offers that just seem too shiny - because if it looks too good to be true, well, it probably is.

