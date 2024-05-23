How to make a fun sticker of yourself from a photo on iPhone

Have you heard about a cool feature in the latest iPhone software update?

It’s all about turning your favorite photos into fun stickers to share with friends and family.

And guess what? You can create not one, not two, but five different types of stickers: Original, Outline, Comic, Puffy and Shiny. Let’s dive into how you can start sticker-fying your memories.

How to transform your photos into personalized stickers on your iPhone

Turn your favorite snapshots into stickers right on your iPhone; here’s how to get started:

Open up the Photos app on your iPhone

on your iPhone Find that perfect photo , maybe it’s your pet, a selfie or a memorable landscape.

, maybe it’s your pet, a selfie or a memorable landscape. Now, press and hold your finger on the subject of the photo until a silver outline appears around it.

until a around it. A box will pop up with a few options. You’re looking for "Add Sticker." Give that a tap, and voilà, you’ve just added your new sticker to a collection that’s uniquely yours.

How to add some flair to your sticker

Want to spice up your sticker? Long press on the sticker in your collection.

on the sticker in your collection. You’ll see the option to Rearrange, Edit Effect or Delete. Click Edit Effect.

Here’s where the magic happens. Choose between five styles and watch your sticker come to life in unique ways. You can select the following:

Original: Keep it real with the unedited version.

Keep it real with the unedited version. Outline: Add a white outline to give it that fresh-from-the-sticker-sheet vibe.

Add a white outline to give it that fresh-from-the-sticker-sheet vibe. Comic: Transform your sticker with a cool filter that screams comic book chic.

Transform your sticker with a cool filter that screams comic book chic. Puffy: Make your sticker pop with a 3D effect that moves as you tilt your phone.

Make your sticker pop with a 3D effect that moves as you tilt your phone. Shiny: Give your sticker a holographic sheen that changes with your phone’s movement.

How to sticker-fy your photos

Now, let’s get those stickers onto your photos:

Open the Photos app on your iPhone

on your iPhone Select a photo you want to add stickers to.

you want to add stickers to. Once the photo is open, tap Edit in the right-hand corner of the screen.

in the right-hand corner of the screen. In the editing mode, you'll see several icons at the top of the screen. Click the pen icon inside a circle.

Tap the plus (+) sign at the bottom of the screen while in markup mode.

sign at the bottom of the screen while in markup mode. Tap Add Sticker

Choose a sticker from the menu that appears

from the menu that appears After choosing a sticker, it will appear on your photo. You can move, resize and rotate your sticker by pinching and dragging it.

and your sticker by pinching and dragging it. Once you are happy with the placement and size of your sticker, tap Done in the right-hand corner to save your changes.

Tap Done again to exit the editing mode and save the edited photo with the sticker.

How to add stickers to your messages

Ready to show off your stickers in messages? Here’s how:

Open Messages app

Start a new chat or pick an existing one

or pick an Tap the plus (+) button next to the text input field

Scroll through the app icons and tap Stickers

Choose your sticker icon

icon Select a sticker you created earlier

you created earlier Now, tap on the sticker you want to send. The sticker is going to be added to the conversation. You can add text before sending it.

you want to send. The sticker is going to be added to the conversation. You can add before sending it. Then tap the up arrow to send it

With these simple steps, you can personalize your photos and messages with custom stickers that are sure to bring smiles all around. So go ahead, get creative and let your stickers do the talking.

Kurt's key takeaways

Isn’t it amazing how a simple photo can transform into a sticker that expresses a thousand words? With just a few taps, your memories aren’t just frozen moments in time but lively characters in your digital story. So, keep creating, keep sharing, and most importantly, keep smiling with every sticker you send.

