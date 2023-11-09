Expand / Collapse search
Smartphones

How to enable 'Low Power Mode' on your smartphone to conserve battery

Smart trick to extend your phone’s battery life by reducing its power consumption

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
How to conserve phone battery with 'Low Power Mode' Video

How to conserve phone battery with 'Low Power Mode'

Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to enable "Low Power Mode" on your smartphone to conserve battery.

We all know the feeling of panic when our phone battery is about to die, and we have no charger nearby. Whether you are expecting an important call, using your phone for navigation, or just browsing the web, you don’t want to be left without your device.

That’s why you should know how to use low battery mode on your phone, a feature that can help you extend the battery life of your phone when you are running low on power.

What is 'Low Battery Mode'?

'Low Battery Mode' is a feature that can help you extend the battery life of your phone when you are running low on power. It reduces some of the functions and features that consume more energy, such as background app activity, screen brightness, and animations.

'Low Battery Mode' can be useful when you are on the go and don’t have access to a charger or when you want to save some battery for later.

How to enable Low Power Mode on iPhone

If you have an iPhone, you can turn on Low Power Mode by following these steps:

  • Go to Settings
  • Then tap on Battery
  • Toggle on the switch next to Low Power Mode. You will see a yellow battery icon on the top right corner of your screen, indicating that Low Power Mode is on

screenshots of phone settings

Smartphone users can extend their battery life by utilizing the device's "Low Power Mode." (Cyberguy.com)

  • To turn off Low Power Mode, either charge your iPhone to 80% or higher or toggle off  Low Power Mode in the same way.

How to enable Low Battery Mode on Android

If you have an Android phone, you can turn on Low Battery Mode by following these steps:

 Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer 

  • Open the device Settings menu
  • Tap on Battery and device care
  • Tap on Battery
  • Then toggle on the button next to the Power saving option. You will see a battery icon on the top right corner of your screen, indicating that low battery mode is on
screenshots of phone settings

Android users can turn on "Low Battery Mode" by following a few simple steps. (Cyberguy.com)

  • To turn off Low Battery Mode, either charge your Android phone to a certain level or toggle off the button in the same way

How to add Low Power Mode to your control panel for iPhone

  • Open the Settings app
  • Tap on Control Center
  • Scroll down under MORE CONTROLS and find Low Power Mode
  • Tap the green + icon next to Low Power Mode to add it to the Control Center
screenshots of phone settings

Iphone users can add "Low Power Mode" to their control panel. (Cyberguy.com)

How to access Low Power Mode from your control panel on iPhone

  • To access the Control Center, swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen if you have an iPhone X or later or swipe up from the bottom of your screen if you have an iPhone 8 or earlier
  • To turn on or off Low Power Mode, tap the battery icon in the Control Center. The icon will turn yellow when Low Power Mode is on
screenshots of phone settings

iPhone users can turn the "Low Power Mode" on or off in the phone's Control Center. (Cyberguy.com)

How to access battery saving mode from the quick settings panel on Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer 

  • Swipe down from the top of the screen to open the Quick Settings panel (you may need to swipe down twice to see full panel)
  • Look for an icon that says Battery Saver, Power Saving, or Power Saving Mode
  • Tap on it to turn it on or off
  • You can also long-press on it to access more settings to save battery, such as Limit CPU speed to 70%, Decrease brightness by 10%, and Limit apps and Home screen
screenshots of phone settings

Android users can turn its battery saver in the quick settings panel. (Cyberguy.com)

Kurt's key takeaways

Low Battery Mode is a handy feature that can help you keep your phone going when you need it the most. However, Low Battery Mode may also affect some of the functions and features that you normally use, such as notifications, location services, and app updates. 

A word of advice, you should only use Low Battery Mode when necessary and not as a permanent setting. Remember to charge your phone regularly and use a good-quality charger to avoid damaging your battery.

How often do you use low battery mode on your phone? What are some of the benefits and drawbacks of using it? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

