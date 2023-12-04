Holiday hype or hazard? The truth behind TEMU's deals

The shopping app TEMU likes to show off its cheap deals, hot steals, and huge discounts. But how reliable are these offers?

The app, which is based in China, has topped the charts on both Google Play Store and App Store, but it also raises plenty of security issues.

What is TEMU?

TEMU calls itself a "one-stop destination for affordable items, perfect for home decor, electronics, pet supplies, sports and toy selections." TEMU is an acronym for The Everything Marketplace Unlimited.

It is a Chinese e-commerce company that operates mainly in the United States, Canada and Australia. The platform features cheap items for low prices – with deals on everything from cookware, hats and even replacement razor blade heads.

A risky shopping app that may compromise your data and privacy

TEMU has been accused of selling counterfeit goods, violating intellectual property rights and engaging in deceptive marketing practices.

So, your purchase might come with some add-on red flags. The Better Business Bureau already has more than 1,300 customer complaints reported at the time of publishing, and some of those complaints involve stolen data.

A class-action lawsuit filed in New York even claims the app knowingly steals personal information. It even argues that TEMU fails to properly protect people who use its app.

One reader emailed us just this week about TEMU, asking,

"Can you please tell me how to delete an app and especially my credit card info that they have on that app I am referring to TEMU. It's a Chinese app actually - based in China anyway. I need to not use it anymore, but I'm worried that they kept my credit card information on file (I was not given a choice on this when I first ordered from them). Can you help me, please??"

Helping is what we do best. First, let's start off with deleting your credit card data.

Deleting credit card information from TEMU

To remove your credit card information from the app, you can follow these steps:

Open the TEMU app and initiate a checkout

app and initiate a checkout Click Edit next to your bank card

next to your bank card You may click Edit or Delete to update your attached bank card

Chinese-based apps pose security and privacy risks

I would recommend avoiding downloading the TEMU app. If, for some reason, you do have it on your phone, delete it immediately. There is a possibility that it may collect and share personal information with the Chinese government or other third parties, which could put your sensitive information at risk.

How to delete your TEMU account permanently

Go to the You tab at the bottom of the TEMU app

at the bottom of the TEMU app Select Settings

Open Account Security

Scroll down to the bottom and click on Delete Your TEMU Account

Then click on "I Want to Permanently Delete My TEMU Account and All Its Data"

How to delete TEMU from your devices

iPhone

Long-press on the TEMU app icon on your home screen or app library

on the on your home screen or app library Then tap on Delete App or Move to Trash

or You can also go to your iPhone settings, find the TEMU app in the list of apps, and tap on Delete App or Offload App

Android

Long-press on the TEMU app icon on your home screen or app drawer,

on the on your home screen or app drawer, Then tap on Uninstall or Remove

or You can also go to your phone settings, find the TEMU app in the list of apps, and tap on Uninstall or Disable

If you’re even slightly considering using the TEMU App (or have already used it), read this:

1) Do not use your personal or financial information on the app. TEMU may collect, store, and share your data without your consent or knowledge. It may also sell your data to third-party advertisers or hackers.

2) If you have already used your credit card or other payment methods on the app, you monitor your bank statements for any suspicious transactions and potentially cancel these cards altogether.

3) You should also change your passwords and security questions for any online accounts that may be linked to the app. Also, consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords.

4) Do not trust the reviews or ratings on the app. TEMU may manipulate or fabricate the reviews and ratings of its products and services to deceive customers and boost its reputation. It may also delete or censor negative or critical feedback from users.

5) You should always do your own research and check other sources of information before making a purchase on the app.

6) Do not fall for the too-good-to-be-true offers on the app. TEMU may lure customers with low prices, free shipping, and huge discounts, but these offers may come with hidden costs, risks, and scams. You may receive counterfeit, damaged, or defective products, or you may not receive anything at all. You may also face difficulties in returning, exchanging, or refunding your orders, or you may be charged additional fees or taxes.

7) You should always read the terms and conditions, policies, and fine print of any offer before accepting it.

8) You should also be wary of any unsolicited emails, messages, or calls from TEMU or its affiliates asking for your personal or financial information or offering you rewards, prizes, or vouchers. These may be phishing attempts to steal your identity or money.

9) Do not keep the app on your device. TEMU may access, modify, or delete your files, photos, contacts, or other data on your device without your permission.

10) Our overall advice is for you to uninstall the app as soon as possible and scan your device for any potential threats. You should also update your device’s software.

11) Use antivirus software on all your devices to avoid falling victim to scammers or hackers targeting you as a result of shopping on the TEMU app or site. Having good antivirus software running on your devices will protect you from accidentally clicking malicious links and will remove any malware from your devices. Get my picks for the best 2023 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices.

12) Use identity theft protection services if you have downloaded the TEMU app or entered your personal information on its app or website. Identity theft protection companies can monitor your personal information (home title, Social Security Number (SSN), phone number, email address) and alert you in the event they become breached. It can also alert you if any of these are being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft.

Kurt's key takeaways

TEMU, like many apps based overseas, has plenty to be concerned about. Those concerns grow exponentially when your credit card is attached. The best practice here is to avoid apps that seem too good to be true. If you're getting massive discounts, countless coupons and hefty deals – alarm bells should start ringing in your head.

