Grab yourself a little something at Microsoft’s last-chance sale

It’s too late to buy gifts online for Christmas delivery, but that doesn’t mean the deals are done – or you can’t grab yourself a last-minute present that’ll arrive after the holidays. The new round of deals at the Microsoft Store may be just what’s needed to make you open your wallet.

Let’s start with the Surface Pro 3. Yes, it’s been discounted again, this time by $100. The only model which doesn’t receive a cut is the base $799 version with a Core i3 processor and 64GB hard drive. All buyers get a free protective sleeve, too.

The biggest discount, though, is on the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga, which is cut by as much a $350 for the Core i7 model with a 256GB solid state drive and eight gigabytes of RAM. The less powerful Core i5/256GB model has been slashed $200 to $999.

A number of other systems from Asus, Acer, Dell, Lenovo and HP have received price cuts of between $100 and $250, none of which is a huge surprise. What is unexpected, though, is a $300 drop on both the 256GB and 512GB version of the 14-inch Razer Blade. That means you can grab one for as little as $2,100. Note, too, that this is the 2014 model with Nvidia GTX 870M graphics; Amazon has a Blade for less, but it’s the old 2013 edition.

Extreme bargain shoppers will want to eye the HP Stream 11, which is available for as little as $180 (a $20 cut), and the ASUS X551MAV, a 15.6″ notebook with a Celeron processor going for just $199.

Most of the systems on sale are “signature edition,” as well, which means they are shipped with minimal bloatware for the cleanest, quickest Windows experience possible.