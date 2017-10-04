Google's Pixel event: What to expect

Great googly moogly! Google is expected to update almost all of its hardware product lines in a massive blitz at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET. PCMag is in San Francisco and will bring you all the news, but here's what we expect.

Pixel Pixel

We're expecting to see two Pixel phones at the event, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The smaller one will be made by HTC, and the larger one by LG. Here's a rundown of all the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL rumors that are out there, including features, design and pricing, though this is what reliable leaker Evan Blass believes the phones will look like:

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.