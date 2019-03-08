Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TECH
Published

Get ready to say goodbye to your clunky passwords

By David Nath | Fox News
close
Get ready to say goodbye to your clunky passwordsVideo

Get ready to say goodbye to your clunky passwords

The World Wide Web Consortium, the organization that creates internet standards, has approved a new protocol called web authentication.

Let's face it: we all hate those clunky passwords forced on us at work, home, and online. And most of us tend to forget a lot of them, especially with auto-save features so prominent on so many platforms. But now there's good news for forgetful web surfers in the form a new standard that could do away with your old passwords.

The World Wide Web Consortium is the organization that creates internet standards and arbitrates major disputes. They've approved a new protocol called "web authentication" which could soon replace traditional passwords online with things like USB keys, smart devices, or biometrics - like face I.D. or fingerprints. The Consortium says passwords that are stolen, weak, or left as "default" are to blame for 81% of data breaches, and they say it's time for that to change. So they partnered with the FIDO Alliance, a group aiming to create universal standards for stronger online authentication. Now, if a site supports the new "web authentication," you can get in using USB or biometric confirmation, with no need to type in a password, giving us a good look at what a password-free world will eventually look like.

A number of big companies are already joining up to create new password-free authentication protocols - led by Silicon Valley. In fact, Google has already replaced most of their password-driven security with a set of physical security keys to access computers, and it's paying off in a big way, eliminating breaches throughout the company. And experts say the technology has the potential to go even farther, with a set of standards possibly spurring innovation and lowering the cost of the devices to access sites without passwords. "Web authentication" is already enabled system-wide on Chrome OS and Windows 10, and on the most commonly-used web browsers, like FireFox, Chrime, and Safari. So if you've been wanting to ditch your passwords - now's your chance!