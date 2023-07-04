Expand / Collapse search
Genius hidden hack to stop someone from snooping on your iPhone messages

Keep prying eyes from accessing your private messages

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
Stop someone from snooping on your iPhone messages Video

Stop someone from snooping on your iPhone messages

Kurt "The Cyberguy" Knutsson shows the genius in stopping someone from hacking messages in your iPhone.

Let's face it. Some people are more nosy than others and will always want to know what conversations they're missing out on. If you have a friend or family member like this, you may be hesitant to ever let them borrow your phone, even for the briefest moment. You know they will probably poke around in different apps, including your messages app

iPhone's latest software update includes a bunch of bug fixes, 21 new emojis, and some new enhancements like this cool and clever shortcut feature that will make it much harder for anyone to snoop around your phone and messages. 

Lock your iPhone messages shortcut 

Update to the latest iOS 16.5.1 software 

First, you'll want to update to iOS 16.5.1, which is the latest software to set up this shortcut and is available for iPhone 8 models and above. If you haven't updated to iOS 16.5.1, follow these steps to do so: 

  • How to update to iOS 16.5.1 
  • Head to Settings
  • Tap General
  • Tap Software Update
  • Tap Download and Install

This will take a little while, so do it when you don't need your phone immediately, like overnight while charging, for example. 

Second, you must have a lock screen set up on your iPhone, which you should definitely already have for your own safety. 

How to set up lock screen on iPhone 

  • Open Settings
  • Scroll down and click Display and Brightness 
  • Scroll down to Auto-Lock and tap it
  • Then choose your preferred time interval, and you will be set
  • Set up shortcut to lock iPhone messages

Once you have iOS 16.5.1 installed and your lock screen is set up, you can follow these instructions to create this clever shortcut to lock your messages. 

  • How to set up shortcut to lock iPhone messages 
  • Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone
iphone messages protection

Lock your iPhone iMessage as a shortcut (Cyberguy.com)

  • Tap Automation on the bottom
iphone messages protection

Shortcuts to locking your iPhone iMessages from hackers (Cyberguy.com)

  • Tap Create Personal Automation
iphone messages protection

Shortcuts to locking your iPhone iMessages from hackers (Cyberguy.com)

  • Tap App
iphone messages protection

Protect your iPhone from hackers (Cyberguy.com)

  • Next to App, tap Choose
iphone messages protection app

Protect your iPhone from hackers (Cyberguy.com)

  • Search for Messages and select the Messages app. Then tap Done
iphone messages protection

Protect your iPhone from hackers (Cyberguy.com)

  • Then tap Next
iphone messages protection instructions

Protect your iPhone from hackers (Cyberguy.com)

  • Tap Add Action
iphone messages protection add action

Protect your iPhone from hackers (Cyberguy.com)

  • Type in the words "Lock screen" in the search window, and under Scripting, tap Lock screen
iphone messages protection lock screen

Protect your iPhone from hackers (Cyberguy.com)

  • Tap Next
iphone messages protection

Protect your iPhone from hackers (Cyberguy.com)

  • Be sure to toggle off the option "Ask Before Running" – otherwise, this won't happen automatically, which will defeat the purpose of the automatic lock screen. Then confirm your decision by tapping Don't Ask
iphone messages protection ask before running

Protect your iPhone from hackers (Cyberguy.com)

  • Tap Done
iphone messages protection done

Protect your iPhone from hackers (Cyberguy.com)

Now anytime you tap the Messages app from your iPhone home screen, your phone will automatically lock. Once you type in your passcode, the messages app will open like normal. 

If someone knows your passcode, this shortcut won't keep you private. However, if you ever hand your phone to someone who doesn't know your passcode and they attempt to open your messages to maybe search for their name, they'll be faced with your lock screen instead. 

Disable lock your iPhone messages shortcut 

If you ever want to turn this shortcut off, it's super easy. 

  • How to lock your iPhone messages shortcut 
  • Go back to the Shortcuts app
  • Tap Automation
  • Under Personal you'll see the shortcut you set up that says When "Messages" is opened - Lock Screen"
iphone messages protection disable

Protect your iPhone from hackers (Cyberguy.com)

Go ahead and swipe left and then tap Delete, and it will remove this shortcut 

Kurt's key takeaways 

There are many reasons you might want to make an app like Messages go straight to the lock screen – maybe you're on vacation and are nervous you'll leave your phone somewhere. Maybe you only want to turn it on temporarily because you're with a specific person who you think is more likely to snoop than anyone else if your phone is in their possession. Whatever the reason may be, this shortcut app is worth embracing to keep your conversations under virtual lock and key from prying eyes. 

What are some other creative ways you secure your phone and protect your privacy from prying eyes? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact  

For more of my security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter 

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.